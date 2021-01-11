MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S: FullHD + screens, large capacity batteries and 4G / 5G to choose from

By Brian Adam
0
0
Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S: FullHD + screens, large capacity batteries and 4G / 5G to choose from
Vivo Y51a And Vivo Y31s: Fullhd + Screens, Large Capacity

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S: FullHD + screens, large capacity batteries and 4G / 5G to choose from

Vivo is already an international manufacturer in its own right. It is not that before it was not, since it covered various Asian countries, but last 2020 he decided to launch into the western market and now many of its terminals can be accessed without resorting to third parties, such as importers or certain online stores.

The Chinese firm has introduced two new phones in India and at home, The Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S, two devices with Android of which at the moment we do not know if they will take the route of internationality. Be that as it may, they are embedded in the economic lines of the brand and we will tell you what each of them has to offer.

Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S data sheet

I live Y51A

I live Y31S

screen

6.58 inch LCD
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

6.58 inch LCD
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refreshment

Processor

Snapdragon 665 at 2GHz
GPU Adreno 610

Snapdragon 480
GPU Adreno 619

Versions

8GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 1TB
LPDDR4X / UFS 2.1

6GB / 128GB
LPDDR4X / UFS 2.1

Rear camera

Main: 48MP f / 1.79
Angular: 8MP f / 2.2
Macro: 2MP f / 2.4

Main: 13MP f / 2.2
Depth: 2MP f / 2.4

Frontal camera

Main: 16MP f / 2.0

Main: 8MP f / 2.0

Drums

5,000 mAh
18W fast charge

5,000 mAh
18W fast charge

OS

Android 11
Funtouch OS 11

Android 11
Funtouch OS 10.5

Connectivity

Dual 4G
Wifi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
Headphone jack
FM Radio
USB-C

5G
Headphone jack

Dimensions and weight

163.86 × 75.32 × 8.38 mm
188 grams

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Side fingerprint reader

This is the Vivo Y51A

I live Y51A

We have in our hands a new mobile phone with Android 11 (hidden under Funtouch OS 11) and that has a screen 6.58-inch diagonal LCD with FullHD + resolution. With its 20: 9 screen ratio we come across 2,400 x 1,080 pixels for content and a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top that houses a 16-megapixel front camera with an f / 2.0 lens.

The phone arrives with great battery, triple camera and FullHD + screen

The brain of choice for Vivo is the Snapdragon 665 running at 2GHz, with an Adreno 610 GPU for graphic work and with a single version for sale. 8GB (LPDDR4X) and 128GB (UFS 2.1) expandable via microSD with up to 1TB extra. And when it comes to the battery, an internal and non-removable 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

The rear photographic section is divided into three cameras: 48 megapixels f / 1.79 for the main one, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the super wide angle and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography. The phone comes with a headphone jack and FM radio, in addition to a fingerprint reader located on the side and a fairly typical connectivity with two 4G trays, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB type C port.

This is the Vivo Y31S

I live Y31S

The second to be presented is the new Vivo Y31S, which also comes with the new economic range processor with 5G from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 480. This 5G phone has a single version with 6GB and 128GB (LPDDR4X, UFS 2.1) and apparently no microSD tray. Vivo has not detailed any other connectivity features other than that the phone has a headphone jack.

With a fingerprint reader sewn on its side, the Vivo Y31S offers a 6.58-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a 20: 9 ratio, which also refreshes at 90Hz. In the photographic part we have a dual rear camera of 13 megapixels f / 2.2 and 2 megapixels f / 2.4, being the second sensor for depth readings, and an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charge of 18W. The phone arrives with Android 11 running under Funtouch OS 10.5.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S

  • Vivo Y51A with 8GB / 128GB: 17,990 rupees or 201 euros to change
  • Vivo Y31S with 6GB / 128GB: 1,698 yuan or 215 euros to change

Via | Fonearena | Playfuldroid

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Facebook tips to get more leads

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook regularly offers generic tips that can help make your social media marketing experience more satisfying. After recommending ways to create more attractive...
Read more
Apps

Just (Video) Player, a new video player that offers compatibility with most formats

Brian Adam - 0
Playing movies and series on an Android device has a new app at your fingertips: Just (Video) Player. This player includes...
Read more
Apps

Parler, blocked: neither can download nor access the web

Brian Adam - 0
Parler, a social network very similar in appearance and utility to Twitter, was created in August 2018. Since then it had been used by...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©