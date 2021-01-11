Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S: FullHD + screens, large capacity batteries and 4G / 5G to choose from

- Advertisement -

Vivo is already an international manufacturer in its own right. It is not that before it was not, since it covered various Asian countries, but last 2020 he decided to launch into the western market and now many of its terminals can be accessed without resorting to third parties, such as importers or certain online stores.

The Chinese firm has introduced two new phones in India and at home, The Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S, two devices with Android of which at the moment we do not know if they will take the route of internationality. Be that as it may, they are embedded in the economic lines of the brand and we will tell you what each of them has to offer.

Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S data sheet

I live Y51A I live Y31S screen 6.58 inch LCD

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 6.58 inch LCD

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

90Hz refreshment Processor Snapdragon 665 at 2GHz

GPU Adreno 610 Snapdragon 480

GPU Adreno 619 Versions 8GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB

LPDDR4X / UFS 2.1 6GB / 128GB

LPDDR4X / UFS 2.1 Rear camera Main: 48MP f / 1.79

Angular: 8MP f / 2.2

Macro: 2MP f / 2.4 Main: 13MP f / 2.2

Depth: 2MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera Main: 16MP f / 2.0 Main: 8MP f / 2.0 Drums 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge OS Android 11

Funtouch OS 11 Android 11

Funtouch OS 10.5 Connectivity Dual 4G

Wifi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

Headphone jack

FM Radio

USB-C 5G

Headphone jack Dimensions and weight 163.86 × 75.32 × 8.38 mm

188 grams – Others Side fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader

This is the Vivo Y51A

We have in our hands a new mobile phone with Android 11 (hidden under Funtouch OS 11) and that has a screen 6.58-inch diagonal LCD with FullHD + resolution. With its 20: 9 screen ratio we come across 2,400 x 1,080 pixels for content and a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top that houses a 16-megapixel front camera with an f / 2.0 lens.

The phone arrives with great battery, triple camera and FullHD + screen

The brain of choice for Vivo is the Snapdragon 665 running at 2GHz, with an Adreno 610 GPU for graphic work and with a single version for sale. 8GB (LPDDR4X) and 128GB (UFS 2.1) expandable via microSD with up to 1TB extra. And when it comes to the battery, an internal and non-removable 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

The rear photographic section is divided into three cameras: 48 megapixels f / 1.79 for the main one, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the super wide angle and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography. The phone comes with a headphone jack and FM radio, in addition to a fingerprint reader located on the side and a fairly typical connectivity with two 4G trays, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB type C port.

This is the Vivo Y31S

The second to be presented is the new Vivo Y31S, which also comes with the new economic range processor with 5G from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 480. This 5G phone has a single version with 6GB and 128GB (LPDDR4X, UFS 2.1) and apparently no microSD tray. Vivo has not detailed any other connectivity features other than that the phone has a headphone jack.

With a fingerprint reader sewn on its side, the Vivo Y31S offers a 6.58-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a 20: 9 ratio, which also refreshes at 90Hz. In the photographic part we have a dual rear camera of 13 megapixels f / 2.2 and 2 megapixels f / 2.4, being the second sensor for depth readings, and an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charge of 18W. The phone arrives with Android 11 running under Funtouch OS 10.5.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y51A and Vivo Y31S

Vivo Y51A with 8GB / 128GB : 17,990 rupees or 201 euros to change

: 17,990 rupees or 201 euros to change Vivo Y31S with 6GB / 128GB: 1,698 yuan or 215 euros to change

