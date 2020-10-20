MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo Y70, an attractive mid-range that makes design its main weapon

By Brian Adam
date 2020-10-20

Vivo Y70, an attractive mid-range that makes design its main weapon

After the announcements Vivo has finally arrived in Europe, Spain included. And it does so with a small catalog of mobiles, including the Vivo Y70. This mid-range mobile offers a contained performance and exterior design surprising with attractiveness while maintaining a balanced hardware that sins in some Vivo Y70, an attractive mid-range that makes design its main points.

We will no longer have to look for Vivo mobiles in China since the manufacturer has just officially arrived in Spain. Brand that combines design, materials and performance very well, with the first models officially marketed in Europe, it aims to cover the most common needs. For example, do you need a mid-range that goes beyond the usual brands? Well, the Vivo Y70 may be an aspiring choice.

Vivo Y70 data sheet

I live Y70

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 665 at 2.2GHz
GPU Adreno 610

VERSIONS

8GB / 128GB

SCREEN

6.44 inches FHD + AMOLED

SOFTWARE

Android 10
Funtouch OS 11

REAR CAMERA

48 megapixels f / 1.8
2 megapixel macro f / 2.4
2 megapixel bokeh f / 2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 megapixels f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,100 mAh
33W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

4G Dual
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
USB type C
Headphone jack

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

161 × 74.08 × 7.83 mm
171 grams of weight

Exquisite design with a somewhat seen processor

I live Y70

The Vivo Y70 offers great appeal on the outside, just look at it to discover the great work the brand does in this field. Front well used thanks to the notch shaped like a drop of water for the front camera, quite thin, plastic frame that does not clash with the rest of the phone and rectangular rear module where the triple camera is appreciated. The set gives the type in the photos.

Although the processor is not bad, having the Snapdragon 665 in a mobile from the end of 2020 makes it the Vivo Y70 falls with its direct opponents by price, especially with the mid-range of Realme and Xiaomi. Of course, no RAM or storage is missing: 8 and 128 GB respectively; with option to expand the space with SD cards.

I live Y70

The Vivo Y70 has a triple rear camera where the 48 megapixel main sensor. Next to it, two cameras occupy a space in the module that seem more filling than useful: macro and depth capture or bokeh, both with two megapixels for the final size of the images. And the photographic list completes the 16 megapixel front camera, all orchestrated with a sufficiently complete and versatile capture application.

I live Y70

If we talk about software, the phone starts with Android 10 and the latest version of the manufacturer’s custom layer, Funtouch OS 11. It includes 4,100 mAh battery, fast charging promises to considerably reduce the time in the socket thanks to its 33 W, the Vivo Y70 has a fingerprint reader under the screen and also has NFC.

Price and availability of the Vivo Y70

I live Y70

The mobile may be purchased soon in Spain, we still do not know the exact date. We do know its price: the Vivo Y70 will cost 279 euros.

