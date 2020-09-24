VLC is updated with great improvements on mobiles and Android TV

Despite the fact that most of our phones already play a good number of video formats, VLC is still one of the most popular applications when it comes to third-party solutions. Its developers have made official version 3.3, in which they arrive big changes at the design level, with a special twist on the entire UI.

We are going to tell you about these changes and how they affect the application, which is still free and is beginning to reach some users through the Play Store. These changes were present in the beta version and are finally here stably for everyone.



This is the new VLC

The VLC developers comment that with this version 3.3 they follow Google’s Material interface more than ever. The first big change is the bottom bar, in which the video, audio, navigation and other functions are housed. This is how goodbye is said to the side interface that VLC had, which looked somewhat old. Now it will be easier to navigate without having to activate said side menu.

The VLC interface has been completely redesigned: menus, players, options, etc. Everything is now much more Material Design

VLC dark theme is now completely black, designed mainly to save energy on screens with OLED technology. In the same way, the app icon has been redesigned. Another great novelty is that the audio player now shows the general progress of the entire playback queue. That is, it will show us how many minutes are left to play all the content that is in the queue.

This is what the VLC player now looks like.

One of the big changes has to do with the video player, which finally has a more modern design and according to Google’s design lines. The function to lock the controls has also been improved, to prevent accidental keystrokes during playback. The rest of the aspects such as the subtitle downloader, the tracks, the interface to synchronize audio tracks and others have also been redesigned.

On Android TV, there are also the changes at the reproduction level And likewise, we can see all navigation screens in a list instead of a grid. In the same way, compatibility with DVD and Bluray formats has been improved. The new version of VLC 3.3 is already arriving on the Play Store in a stable way, although it may take a while to become visible to all users.