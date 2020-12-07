Tech News

VMaker, an app to record the screen of your Mac and edit the material

By Brian Adam
0
40
2020 12 04 22 14 36.jpg
2020 12 04 22 14 36.jpg

Must Read

Social Networks

Charli D’Amelio: This is the woman who first had 100 million Tik-Tok followers

Brian Adam - 0
Charli D'Amelio is the most successful teenager on Tik Tok. The 16-year-old American was the first person to have 100 million followers on the...
Read more
Latest news

How To: How to Clear Your Spotify History

Abraham - 0
For a small private party for two or for the digital Christmas party in the office, you are looking for songs that you do...
Read more
Latest news

How Twitter tries to regain control of its own platform

Abraham - 0
Disinformation on Twitter: This problem has only grown in recent months and years. The network therefore fights against the spread of false information with numerous...
Read more
Latest news

Snapchat Spotlight: everything you should know about it

Abraham - 0
Instagram has copied Snapchat pretty badly in recent years . The Stories function that made Snapchat so popular is no longer a unique selling point of the Facebook...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We always talk about how everyday processes such as taking screenshots and screen recording result in these moments. However, most of the alternatives we talked about are compatible with Windows. For this reason, we want to talk about one that is a true marvel for recording the screen on Mac. It is a very complete application, with additional features to solve everything related to this task.

Its name is VMaker and if you were looking for an option to record the screen of your Mac, this will surely catch you.

Everything you need to record your Mac screen

Screen recording is very busy right now by content creators for all kinds of material. However, this task does not end when we finish capturing the process we want. Later it will be necessary to apply cuts and edits that will make the video more attractive. In that sense, VMaker is a highly recommended alternative because it incorporates everything you need to record your Mac screen.

This implies from the process of creating the video, to its subsequent editing, so that you will not need to use other tools.

Among the features that VMaker presents to record the screen, we have the possibility of also recording the webcam or both simultaneously. This is perfect if you want to show the process in question, while explaining from a bubble to the side of the main image. Additionally, you can emphasize the areas where you click or where you carry the mouse, highlighting it with a colored circle and other options.

In the editing process, you can trim the excesses of the video, add arrows, notes, shapes and more. VMaker is an application that also has a free plan that will allow you to record the amount of videos you want and edit them. If you are looking for an alternative that allows you to record the screen of your Mac without the need for more tools, do not hesitate to try VMaker.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Best time for Tik Tok: When do you actually perform best?

Abraham - 0
When is the best time for Tik Tok? Knowing when your followers are most active will also generate more engagement. We'll show you how...
Read more
Tech News

MediaCoder, change the format of your audios and videos easily

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are involved in the work or handling of multimedia files are very familiar with the subject of formats. The...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: how to get the animated stickers of Attack on titan or Shingeki no Kyojin

Brian Adam - 0
The fourth and last season of 'Attack on titan' is causing a furor in people who like anime. That is why several...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©