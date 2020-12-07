VMaker, an app to record the screen of your Mac and edit the material

We always talk about how everyday processes such as taking screenshots and screen recording result in these moments. However, most of the alternatives we talked about are compatible with Windows. For this reason, we want to talk about one that is a true marvel for recording the screen on Mac. It is a very complete application, with additional features to solve everything related to this task.

Its name is VMaker and if you were looking for an option to record the screen of your Mac, this will surely catch you.

Everything you need to record your Mac screen

Screen recording is very busy right now by content creators for all kinds of material. However, this task does not end when we finish capturing the process we want. Later it will be necessary to apply cuts and edits that will make the video more attractive. In that sense, VMaker is a highly recommended alternative because it incorporates everything you need to record your Mac screen.

This implies from the process of creating the video, to its subsequent editing, so that you will not need to use other tools.

Among the features that VMaker presents to record the screen, we have the possibility of also recording the webcam or both simultaneously. This is perfect if you want to show the process in question, while explaining from a bubble to the side of the main image. Additionally, you can emphasize the areas where you click or where you carry the mouse, highlighting it with a colored circle and other options.

In the editing process, you can trim the excesses of the video, add arrows, notes, shapes and more. VMaker is an application that also has a free plan that will allow you to record the amount of videos you want and edit them. If you are looking for an alternative that allows you to record the screen of your Mac without the need for more tools, do not hesitate to try VMaker.