Vodafone and TIM: the December 2020 portability offers

Poor month for portability offers from telephone operators. 2020 in fact, it closes with rather dull price lists from Vodafone and TIM, which, like every year, are focusing on Christmas promotions.

Vodafone has launched Infinito XMAS, the offer that includes unlimited everything at a price of 14.99 euros per month. Missing, as you will see below, WindTre, which this month has not launched any portability offer.

Vodafone

Vodafone kicked off the December campaign with a series of SMS sent to some former customers, who were offered the promotion Special 100 Digital Edition which at a price of 9.99 euros per month includes unlimited SMS and minutes and 100 gigabytes of internet traffic in 4G.

However, the same promotion is apparently also available in some stores, but clearly you must first contact the Store to see if your number is compatible. What is certain is that you must have made the portability from Vodafone to another operator, but it is not clear which ones and within what time limit.

Another promotion is also available, called Vodafone Special Giga, which has a price of 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes to everyone, 1000 SMS and 70 gigabytes of internet in 4G. Here too, we are faced with an offer dedicated to former customers who have carried out the outbound portability, and is only available in stores or by calling the call center.

This month Vodafone has not released the classic price lists, probably because it is busy with the Christmas offers.

Tim

TIM also renews its portfolio of offers. In this month of December, the telephone operator allows you to subscribe to various promotions whose amounts and contents, as always, vary depending on the origin.

TIM Wonder One it costs 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes for all 70 gigabytes of internet traffic. The promotion can be subscribed only by those who intend to carry out the portability from iliad, PosteMobile, Spusu, Rabona Mobile, 1Mobile, Daily Telecom, WithU (Europe Energy), Green ICN, Intermatica, Nextus, NTmobile, Noitel, NV Mobile, Optima Mobile and Plintron.

Also available TIM Wonder Two, which always has a price of 7.99 Euros per month, but offers unlimited minutes and 50 gigabytes of traffic. The promotion can only be subscribed by those who come from Fastweb, CoopVoce, Tiscali, Digi Mobil, BT Enia Mobile, BT Italia Full and Welcome Full.

Tim Wonder Four instead it has a higher price, of 18.99 euros per month and differs from the previous ones for 20 gigabytes of internet, while the unlimited minutes remain. The promotion can only be activated by those who come from Vodafone, WindTre, Very Mobile and Kena Mobile.

Tim Wonder is the promotion for those who intend to carry out the portability from Ho and LycaMobile or who activate a new sim. At 9.99 Euros per month it includes unlimited minutes to all 50 gigabytes of internet.

You have to pay 25 Euros for the SIM, of which 20 Euros for usable traffic and 5 Euros for activation. The first month is therefore free, you will have to start paying only from the second month.