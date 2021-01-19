Tech News

Vodafone down today 19 January 2021: problems with internet and telephony reported

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Problems for Vodafone Italy today 19 January 2021. As indicated on the telephone operator’s Downdetector page, since the early hours of this morning there are many users who are complaining about problems with the network.

Most of the reports concern the mobile telephony and internet, but there are also problems with fixed telephony.

Unlike what happened other times, however, i inefficiencies are located only in some areas of northern Italy (Milan and hinterland and Turin), Perugia and Rome, while there are no reports of any kind from the rest of the boot.

It is therefore likely that these are minor inefficiencies, which will be resolved at a close turn of the clock, although in the meantime the number of reports continues to increase.

From Vodafone at the moment no information has been received about it, and as always we will keep you updated as soon as information arrives.

