Vodafone finally exits the German merger infirmary

Vodafone is finally out of the German merger infirmary. Seven years after acquiring 77% of Kabel Deutschland (KDG), on Tuesday it agreed to pay minorities like Elliott Advisors up to € 2.1 billion to leave.

The saga is due to a strict corporate law particular to Germany: the domination agreement. It allows buyers to eliminate recalcitrant shareholders to take full control. The problem is that they have to pay such minorities a fixed dividend until the courts decide how much the company is really worth. And among those unruly shareholders are often astute hedge funds, well versed in German law.

In the case of KDG, which is worth 10 billion, they received an annual payment of 3.17 euros per share. It was not his only reward. In 2013 they were offered 84.53 euros per share. Under the dominance agreement, they retained the right to sell to Vodafone at a price that increased every year according to the German base rate, plus 5%. This put option had, since September, a value of 92 euros per share.

The fact that Elliott and others have now managed above 103 euros suggests that they have gotten a good deal. However, KDG’s 30-day volume-weighted average price is € 108. And Vodafone will be happy to ditch a growing obligation.

Why didn’t Elliott and others keep seeing their profits rise? A Munich court decision last year that Vodafone’s original price was adequate may have made the option of a deal more attractive to them. But hedge funds probably had a more than decent return anyway, especially if they resorted to leverage.

Suppose a fund bought shares for 84.53 euros in 2013, and used loans to cover 90% of its outlay. With interest and legal costs equivalent to 2.5% per year, the annual dividend plus a payment of 103 euros would have given him an IRR of more than 27%.

