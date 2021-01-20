Vodafone gives unlimited gigs for one month to customers affected by inefficiencies

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After yesterday’s Vodafone disservices, which affected customers in some areas of Milan, Varese and Como, the telephone operator wanted to apologize in its own way, giving to those who have been affected by the problems one month of unlimited giga.

The news was reported by the colleagues of MondoMobileWeb, who report it screenshot of an SMS received by users which states that “Dear customer, in your area there was a technical failure of rare exceptionality: we worked without interruption from the early hours of the night to restore the service and we finally managed it in the late morning. We deeply apologize and are aware of the inconvenience we have caused you, we have decided to activate 1 month of unlimited Giga. Wait for activation confirmation SMS within 48 hours“.

Basically, therefore, absolutely nothing will have to be done as the Vodafone’s automatic system will activate and deactivate the promotion.

This is not the first time that the telephone operator offers gifts of this type following the inefficiencies encountered by users. Even in other circumstances, in fact, to be forgiven, they gave free giga for several weeks.

According to the latest data released by Altroconsumo, Vodafone is the best operator in Italy, and has placed itself in front of the competition.