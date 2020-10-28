Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Vodafone takes your mobile number to the Amazon Echo with Alexa

By Abraham
Abraham

Has it ever happened to you that while at home you have not heard of an incoming call? Or have you wanted to make a hands-free call but the sound quality from the speaker was not very good? This situation could be a thing of the past since Vodafone Spain announced today that its customers will be the first in Spain to be able to make and receive calls through Amazon Echo devices, as if they were using their mobile number. Thanks to Vodafone’s OneNumber service with Alexa, customers will be able to ask Alexa to call their contacts in their phonebook or pick up an incoming call, just by voice and with the same phone number and rate that they use on their smartphone. Just by saying “Alexa, call mom” or “Alexa, answer” you can make hands-free calls without interrupting what you’re doing to pick up the phone. And of course, without the need to pair your mobile via Bluetooth with the speaker. The user experience will be the same as a mobile call, with all associated services – except for emergency calls, which are not available when made or received through Alexa using the OneNumber service. To activate the service, you have to enter the Alexa app, go to the “More” section, there click on “Settings” and select “Communication”, where the option to add your Vodafone number will appear. Not only does this new service provide customers with the convenience of talking on the phone when busy with other tasks, but it also allows them to stay connected even when their smartphone is out of reach or it runs out of battery. Vodafone OneNumber is a service that allows you to share your mobile line with multiple devices such as smart watches, tablets or other smartphones and, as of today, with Amazon Echo devices. Vodafone OneNumber with Alexa is available for € 1 / month, but as a launch promotion, all customers will be able to enjoy the service for free until December 31, 2020.

