Vodafone, the discontinuation of the 3G network is underway: this is what changes

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
It seems today, Monday 25 January 2021, the process of decommissioning the Vodafone 3G network. The telephone operator will end the procedure at the end of February 2021, when the entire network will be based on 4G. Vodafone’s initial plan foresaw the shutdown of 3G in November 2020, but everything has been postponed to today.

What changes for users, then?

Most people won’t notice any difference, while the few who are equipped with non-4G-enabled smartphones may experience problems.

The process of decommissioning the 3G network will concern not only Vodafone, but even MVNOs that rely on their own infrastructure, such as Ho. Mobile.

The UK telephone operator explained that this process will go by hand in hand with the expansion of 2G and 4G networks, as well as on 5G which represents the network of the future that is slowly taking hold in our country, albeit in a small circle of cities.

Vodafone also noted that with the shutdown of 3G it will also get closer to the goal of reducing energy consumption set by the business plan, and will also be able to expand 4G coverage which still does not arrive in all Italian municipalities. Another 1100 centers are expected to be reached.

