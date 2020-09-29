Vodafone, Tim And Windtre: September 2020 Portability Offers

Like every month, the portability promotions of telephone operators. In September, however, we are witnessing a decline in the availability of offers, unlike what happened in the past numbers of this column: the reasons are probably linked to the new autumn price lists that Vodafone, Tim and WindTre are preparing for the season that has just begun and which certainly we will have the opportunity to analyze as soon as they are available. In the meantime, however, let’s see what are the (few) portability offers proposed by operators in September.

Vodafone

In recent days, Vodafone has sent some SMS to old customers who have gone to other shores, proposing one new version of the Special 50, baptized “Special 50 Digital Edition”.

In the winback message, 50 gigabytes are offered for 5.99 euros per month, with unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone. The most interesting aspect, however, is represented by the fact that the promotion includes SIM and free activation.

At the same time, Vodafone is also offering theVodafone Special Giga offer, which, however, is characterized by a new look compared to the counterpart of the past weeks.

This new variant, in fact, includes 100 gigabytes of internet (obviously in 4G LTE and not in 5G), and not 70 gigabytes, at a price of 9.99 euros per month. Alongside the huge amount of data there are also unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone.

Tim

TIM offers a wider range of promotions with a price list aimed at various customer groups, in particular those who have telephone cards of virtual operators. Let’s see what the proposals are:

– Tim Energy: at 7.99 Euros per month it includes unlimited minutes to all 50 gigabytes of internet. It is the most convenient offer for those coming from virtual and semi-virtual, and is aimed at Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, PosteMobile Full, CoopVoce Full, CoopVoce, Spusu, Tiscali, Rabona Mobile, 1Mobile, Daily Telecom, Digi Mobil, WithU users (Europe Energy), Green ICN, Intermatica, BT Enia Mobile, BT Italia Full, Nextus, NTmobile, Noitel, NV Mobile, Optima Mobile, Plintron and Welcome Full;

– TIM Link it costs 18.99 Euros per month and includes 20 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes. In this case it is a promotion aimed at those who intend to carry out portability from Vodafone, WindTre and related virtual operators such as Very Mobile and Kena Mobile;

– TIM Wonder it is priced at 9.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes and 50 gigabytes. This is the offer aimed at those who intend to activate a new number or who, alternatively, carry out the portability from Ho Mobile and LycaMobile.

All three promotions feature an attractive welcome offer: no payment will be required for activation, with the first month free. At the time of delivery of the SIM, however, it will be necessary to give the courier 25 Euros, of which 20 Euros of traffic included directly in the SIM and usable immediately.

WindTre

The trend of poor price lists also extends to Wind Tre, which historically has always offered many more monthly offers.

This month, to celebrate the SpeedTest Award which certified its network as the best in Italy, WindTre is offering to some former customers the Go 50 Star + offer which includes 50 gigabytes of internet for 7.99 euros per month, but also unlimited minutes and 200 SMS.

Activation is free, but a one-time SIM cost of 10 Euros must be incurred.

The bundle includes the extra plan which provides for the payment of 29 euro cents for SMS and 99 euro cents for 1 gigabyte of internet. On the other hand, the accessory services Telephone answering machine and Ti Ho Cercato are free.