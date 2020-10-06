Vodafone TV launches a new package with all football for bars

In the Vodafone TV channels list for individuals we do not have a trace of football channels. This is the result of the decision of the British operator not to bid on this expensive content, betting on reorienting its television platform towards series and movies. However, this is not the case in the television market for bars, cafes and public establishments. Here Vodafone has not stopped offering football on television and Vodafone TV Bares has even just presented a new package with all football for bars with LaLiga Santander, Smartbank and UEFA Champions League.

Although it seems that Vodafone has ended up with the move of saying no to paid football, the decision was quite controversial and discussed at the time. The operator announced in the summer of 2018 that it would not bid for the Partidazo or for the Champions League, maintaining for one more season the agreement signed to offer 8 matches of the Santander League (first division), all the matches of the League 1 | 2 | 3 and the Copa del Rey. Finally, at the conclusion of that season, the commitment to a modular television offer and the aggregation of content was the roadmap of the British in Spain.

This is Vodafone TV Bars

The British operator Vodafone has just confirmed the launch of a new package specially designed for bars, restaurants and coffee shops, which is known as Horeca. This will be done through its Vodafone TV Bars service, which includes for the 2020-2021 season:

All LaLiga Santander matches

All LaLiga Smartbank matches

All UEFA Champions League matches

All UEFA Europa League matches

The UEFA Supercup

All this is completed with other sports content that is broadcast on different channels and that deals with disciplines such as tennis, motor or cycling. On Vodafone TV Bars, all this can be seen through channels such as LaLiga TV, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, GarageTV, Fight Sports, Real Madrid TV, Betis TV, Sevilla TV and Barça TV.

The television offer is valid both for new customers of the operator in public establishments and for already customers. The price is 250 euros per month , VAT not included for bars and restaurants. In the case of betting shops, the monthly price goes up to 375 euros per month. The offer can be registered through the usual Vodafone customer service channels such as Vodafone stores, telephone service (1443) and through www.vodafone.es/bares.