Vodafone, Windtre And Tim: January 2021 Portability Offers

As every month, our appointment returns with the best portability offers proposed by telephone operators. After the short break, also caused by the Christmas holidays and Christmas promotions, Wind, Vodafone and TIM have renewed their price lists with a wide range of winback options for those wishing to switch operators. Let’s see what it is.

Vodafone

Vodafone this month offers a very rich list, which is available as always for various categories of users and former customers of the telephone operator. Let’s see what it is:

– Vodafone Special 50 Edition: at the price of 7 Euros per month, it includes unlimited minutes to all fixed and mobile network numbers, unlimited SMS and 50 Gigabytes of traffic at the price of 7 Euros per month. The promotion is available only to those who carry out the portability from Iliad.

– Vodafone Special 100 Digital Edition: includes unlimited minutes to all and 100 gigabytes of internet traffic at the price of 9.99 euros per month. This promotion is available for Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, Ho customers. Mobile and other operators with the exception of Very Mobile;

– Vodafone Special Unlimited at 10 Euros per month, however, it offers unlimited minutes and SMS and 50 Gigabytes of internet traffic. In this case it is a promotion aimed at TIM, WindTre and Very Mobile users.

The promotions are accessible through the points of sale or with home delivery. If you choose the Special 50 Digital Edition there is a one-off activation cost of 20 euros, while for the other two this cost is 25 euros. Obviously, the cost in question includes both the first monthly payment and all the accessory costs of shipping and SIM activation.

TIM

TIM also renewed its price list to be offered to its users. There are three promotions: TIM Special LE, Tim Super LE and TIM Jet GPro which, as always, are aimed at various categories of users:

– TIM Special LE it is priced at 9.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes and SMS to all 70 gigabytes of internet traffic. This is a promotion aimed at those who carry out portability from Iliad, PosteMobile, Spusu, 1Mobile, Daily Telecom, Optima Italia, Plintron Italia Full, Europe Energy, Green ICN, NV Mobile, Intermatica, NTMobile, Rabona Mobile, NoiTel, Enegan , DigiMobil and Plink;

– TIM Super LE it has the same price and includes the same bundle of options. Practically this is the twin offer, which however is proposed by TIM to those who want to activate a new SIM with a new number, as well as for portability from Fastweb Full, CoopVoce, Tiscali, BT Italia Full MVNO, Welcome Full and BT Enia Mobile;

– TIM Jet GPro it is available online through the “Switch to TIM” page and includes unlimited minutes and SMS to all 50 gigabytes of internet traffic. However, the promotion can only be activated by those who come from Ho. Mobile and LycaMobile, but the prices are variable.

TIM Special LE and Tim Super LE there are no activation costs, and can be subscribed simply by calling the dedicated number. TIM Jet GPro instead has an activation cost of 25 Euros, of which 5 for home delivery and 20 for traffic included, which is enough to cover the first month’s payment.

WindTre

The WindTre list has also been expanded, which this month kicked off an important campaign of promotions aimed at former customers and those who have moved on to other shores.

One of the promotions offered to users is WindTre GO 50 Fire + LE, which at 6.99 euros per month includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 gigabytes of data traffic. WindTre is offering it only to some former customers, but apparently the distribution would not be widespread on the national territory.

Also available Go 100 Star + Easy Pay, which costs 7.99 Euros and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS to all and 100 gigabytes of traffic. The payment instead takes place on the current account or credit card.

WindTre is also proposing Go 100 Special + LE at the price of 9.99 Euro: in this case, users can choose unlimited minutes, 200 SMS to all and 100 gigabytes of internet traffic, while the charge is made directly on the remaining credit.

For all the options in question, the activation cost is zero, and there are no restrictions.