Vodafone, Windtre And Tim: October 2020 Portability Offers

Like every month, our appointment with best portability offers proposed by telephone operators. The month of October 2020 is rather poor, probably in view of the arrival of the Christmas season which, as usual, will coincide with the expansion of the price lists. However, for this end of the month we still point out the presence of some very interesting offers.

Vodafone

Vodafone is offering the promotion to many former customers Vodafone Special 50 Digital Edition, which at a price of 5.99 euros per month allows you to get 50 gigabytes and minutes and unlimited SMS to everyone. Obviously, navigation takes place in 4G and not in 5G, so the additional offer must be activated. There is no activation cost, and obviously the promotion includes a debit on the remaining credit, but users can also activate the Smart Pay payment method that allows you to connect your credit card or make SEPA SSD domiciliation on your current account associated.

Some operators are also offering Special offers for August 2020, but it is not clear whether they are local call centers or not, and for information we recommend that you contact the nearest Vodafone center.

WindTre

The WindTre list is poor this month. Through some SMS sent to former users, the telephone operator is proposing WindTre Go 50 Star +, which includes unlimited minutes to everyone, 200 SMS to all national numbers and 50 gigabytes of internet in 4G for 7.99 euros per month. Activation is free, but there is an unatantum cost of 10 Euros for the new SIM, although some service centers are bringing this cost to zero.

WindTre, however, has also proposed another promotion locally (which is not common). It is about Go 70 Fire + LE, which costs 6.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 70 gigabytes of internet, always in 4G.

The promotion can be activated by all virtual operators with the exception of Luca, Ho, Very and Kena, while it is also compatible with incoming portability from Iliad, Fastweb and PosteMobile.

TIM

Tim has renewed its portfolio of portability offers at the end of the month, after a somewhat muted October 2020 where no big news had been recorded. The telephone operator offers three offers: TIM Wonder One, Tim Wonder and TIM Wonder Four.

Tim Wonder One is priced at 7.99 Euros per month and includes unlimited minutes for all 50 gigabytes of 4G traffic, at a speed of 150 Mbps for download and 75 Mbps for upload. The promotion, which can only be activated online through the dedicated page, is aimed at those who carry out portability from Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile and from virtual operators with the exception of Ho and Kena Mobile.

TIM Wonder instead it includes the same bundle, but it costs 9.99 Euros per month and can be activated, again through the TIM website, by those who purchase a new card or who carry out the portability from Ho and LycaMobile.

Finally, we find TIM Wonder Four which has a price of 18.99 euros and offers 20 gigabytes and unlimited minutes to everyone. The higher price is given by the fact that it is aimed at those who carry out portability from Vodafone, WindTre, Very Mobile and Kena Mobile.

In all three cases it is necessary to incur an initial cost of 25 Euros for the SIM, which includes 20 Euros of traffic and 5 Euros for activation.