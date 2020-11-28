Vodafone, Windtre And Tim: The November 2020 Portability Offers

Punctual as every month, our appointment returns with the most interesting offers proposed by telephone operators to those who intend to carry out portability. In November there are not many proposals from the big 3, Vodafone, WindTre and TIM, probably to see some important news it will be necessary to wait for the Christmas period, when historically the telcos are used to offer more varied price lists and with more convenient promotions.

Vodafone

Let’s start this month with Vodafone, which since mid-November has launched a new promotional campaign for former customers who have switched to other operators.

Those who carry out the portability from TIM, Tiscali or CoopVoce can subscribe to Vodafone Special Unlimited, the promotion that at 9.99 euros per month offers unlimited calls to all 50 gigabytes of internet in 4G. The activation cost is 5.01 Euros, while 10 Euros are required for the SIM, of which 5 Euros can be used as credit.

For Iliad, Fastweb users and virtual operators with the exception of Kena Mobile, Ho, LycaMobile and Tiscali, on the other hand, the Vodafone Special 100 Digital Edition is available, which at 9.99 Euros per month offers unlimited minutes to everyone, unlimited SMS and 100 gigabytes of internet. An interesting aspect is that the activation cost is zero Euros: it is clear that this is an offer through which Vodafone aims to recover lost customers with outgoing portability.

For the rest, at least this month the price list is very small and we do not report other offers of this type.

WindTre

WindTre is offering promotions to some customers Go 50 Top +, Go 50 Fire + and Go 50 Star +: all three include 50 gigabytes of 4G internet access, unlimited minutes to all mobile phones and landlines and 200 SMS to all. The economic conditions and the target audience change.

In the case of Go 50 Top +, we are faced with an offer that costs 5.99 euros per month and is aimed at Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, CoopVoce and virtual customers (always with the exception of Ho, Kena and Very which are controlled by operators main), with an activation cost of 15.99 euros.

Go 50 Fire +, on the other hand, it costs 6.99 euros per month and can be activated by those who purchase a new SIM or who carry out the portability from TIM and Kena Mobile. Instead, the activation cost rises by one Euro, to 16.99 Euro.

Finally we find Go 50 Star +, which is aimed at new customers and those carrying out portability from Ho. Mobile and Vodafone. As also happened for the previous offers, also in this case the activation cost is higher equal to 17.99 euros.

WindTre, however, in recent weeks would be proposing to some former customers, via SMS, another operator attack offer. This is Go 70 Fire Plus, which has a price of 6.99 euros per month and includes unlimited numbers to everyone, 200 SMS and 70 gigabytes of internet, with free activation.

TIM

The TIM price list is always very wide, even in this month of November. TIM Gold Pro offer renewed which at 7.99 euros per month includes unlimited minutes to everyone and SMS at no cost, as well as 70 gigabytes of internet in 4G. This is a promotion aimed at those who come from Iliad, PosteMobile and Digi Mobil and from virtual operators with the exception of Very, Ho and Luca.

Also TIM Silver Pro has a price of 7.99 euros per month, but differs from Gold by the presence of 50 gigabytes. However, this is a promotion aimed only at those who come from Fastweb and virtual operators based on the TIM network, with the exception of Kena and Digi Mobil.

TIM Titanium New instead it has a price of 9.99 euros and includes 100 gigabytes of traffic as well as SMS and unlimited calls. It can be activated for portability from Iliad, PosteMobile and all telephone operators with the exception of those under the TIM, Very, Ho and LycaMobile network.

In all three offers it is payment of 10 Euros for the SIM is expected, all included in the credit and ready to be used.