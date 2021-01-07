Tech NewsWeb tools

Voice Changer, a website to modify your voice in many ways

By Brian Adam
Do you want to make a content or a joke and you need to apply an effect to your voice? This is a daily task, which can be easily carried out through an audio editor, however, it deserves to have certain knowledge in the controls that we must touch. Therefore, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to modify any voice in a super simple way.

Its name is Voice Changer and it is a website where you just have to upload the audio and select the effect you want to apply it immediately.

The easiest way to modify your voice

When using an audio editor to modify a voice, we need to know what kind of effects we are targeting. With this clear, we have to know what are the controls that we must occupy to achieve these effects. If we do not have this knowledge, our hands are tied to carry out this process, although we can also opt for Voice Changer. This website offers a really easy way to modify your voice in seconds and for free.

To do this, you only have to have the MP3 file with your voice on hand or record directly and choose the type of effect you want to apply. It should also be noted that the service does not require registration processes for its use.

When you enter the website, on the main page you will receive two buttons: upload audio and use the microphone. Occupy anyone to load the voice you want to modify and then choose an option from those shown at the bottom. There are a total of 54 effects identified by an image and that you can apply just by clicking on it.

When you are satisfied you will only have to download the audio that has resulted and that’s it. This will save you the trouble of installing an audio editor and dealing with all the options it presents.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

