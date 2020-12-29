Voicemail, a social network to interact through voice notes

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Today social networks are everywhere and new alternatives appear every time. If we think about them, there is one for each type of element and thus we have Instagram for images, Twitter based on Text and even Humit for music. In this sense, we want to introduce you to a new social network that aims to take over interaction through voice notes.

Its name is Voicemail and its operation is based on making publications whose main element is audio. Thus, you can share photos and complement them with a story from a voice note.

The social network of voice memos

Voice memos are widely used these days from messaging applications. This is because sometimes it is much faster, more comfortable or more appropriate to send a voice note to express anything. Even Twitter has begun an update process, bringing users the ability to send audios. So, we are talking about an element that is familiar to everyone and very easy to carry out and that is precisely what Voicemail focuses on.

This social network seeks that we establish contact or find out what is happening anywhere through an image and a voice note.

The interface of the application is very similar to that of Instagram, with a timeline that you can review by scrolling down. At the top you will find some circles like those of the Instagram stories, here they work similar but for short audios.

All interactions are through audio, so the replies that you will receive in the publications of this social network will be in voice notes. Otherwise, it does not differ too much from what we already know, you can give likes, send private messages and even establish conversations in real time.

Voicemail is a very interesting social network, so if you enjoy recording or listening to voice memos, you should take a look.

To test it, follow this link.

.