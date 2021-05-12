volkswagen is going to test self driving vans

Volkswagen will soon start testing an autonomous driving ID.Buzz , the company’s electric van, in Munich . This is done at a special test location next to the airport near the German city.

Volkswagen wants to offer transport and delivery services with the self-driving ID.Buzz from 2025, says manager Christian Senger. “In a number of cities, customers will soon be able to have a self-driving vehicle take them to their destination. The delivery of goods and parcels will also be much easier with our autonomous driving service.” VW subsidiary Moia will be the first to use the autonomous ID.Buzz.

Startup technology

The vans work with a combination of sensors, including lidar, radar and cameras. Volkswagen is developing the autonomous ID.Buzz in collaboration with the start-up Argo AI.

The vehicle will receive level 4 self-driving technology. This means that the car can drive completely independently under certain conditions. Even if a human driver does not respond in time or properly to a request to intervene, the car could still stop safely. Level 5 is the highest level of autonomous driving. By way of comparison, the Tesla Autopilot system is currently still at level 2.

VW is also already testing Argo AI technology at six locations in the US. Argo’s new lidar sensors can ‘see’ objects up to 400 meters away, even in the dark.