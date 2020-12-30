Volkswagen shows its own charging robot for electric cars

- Advertisement -

One of the main problems electric vehicle owners face is the lack of charging stations. Still, it is necessary to have an established route at the time of making any trip to be able to recharge your vehicles. Many governments from different countries are already working hard to increase this infrastructure, but there are also many companies that are trying to help in this difficult task.

Just yesterday we saw how Porsche Ibérica announced the installation of new super-fast charging points in different cities of our country, and now it is Volkswagen who presents the new prototype of an autonomous robot for charging cars or electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen concept goes a bit beyond the fixed charging points or stations themselves, since the robot would offer the possibility of charging electric vehicles without the owners having to get out of the vehicle or interact with them. Simply by parking the car near the robot, the robot would detect its presence and move an energy storage unit next to the vehicle to connect it.

A completely autonomous robot to recharge electric cars

That unit would remain next to the car throughout the charging process while the robot could connect more units to other vehicles. At the time the vehicle is recharged, the robot itself he would be the one to go again to disconnect the power unit and take it to the central charging station.

Undoubtedly, this would be like going to a conventional gas station where a person serves us and serves us fuel, but in this case in a completely autonomous way. The objective of this autonomous charging concept is above all to offer the possibility of charging vehicle in restricted parking areas such as underground car parks where the installation of other types of charging points could be much more complicated and expensive.

In this way, Volkswagen’s autonomous charging robot joins its flexible fast charging station which will be a reality in this next year 2021 in its objective of trying to improve the efficient charging infrastructure in the coming years. The intention of the famous German manufacturer is to integrate the charging robot into an overall concept that will focus on the long-term success of electric mobility and the electrification of transport where charging infrastructure is a fundamental and prerequisite for this.

