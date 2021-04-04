Voloco, an app for Android with effects for your voice

- Advertisement -

Audio editing is another of those processes that has been successfully brought to mobile applications. At this time it is possible to record a complete production from the smartphone from scratch. However, new options always appear and today we want to talk to you about one that will allow you to edit audio and apply many effects to your voice.

Its name is Voloco and it is presented as a recording studio for your smartphone. From its interface, you can enhance your voice with dozens of very interesting effects.

Effects to enhance your voice from Android

Although recording a musical project, for example, from the smartphone is not the most comfortable, it is not impossible either. In Android there are options with multitrack environments capable of offering several channels to load the instrumentals and record the voices. However, the mixing area, which refers to the equalization and boost of vocals and instruments, is not overly developed.

This is precisely what the Voloco service offers, presenting itself as a way to give life to the recording of any voice, based on interesting effects. The process of use is too simple and in seconds you will be able to improve your vocal recording to 100%.

To start working in Voloco you will have to have a recording to edit. However, it is also possible to make the recording directly from the application. Then, you will go to the work area where you can select from a wide range of effects for the voice. Perhaps the most interesting and attractive is the autotune effect, so popular in urban music today.

All you have to do after recording is start selecting effects and hear how they look. When you’re satisfied, save it and export it for later use in your ongoing project. Voloco offers a way to enhance your voice with fun and interesting effects in a matter of seconds, from the comfort of your smartphone.

To prove it, follow this link.

