Voluntary, free and in three stages: this is what we know for now about the vaccination plan against COVID-19 that the Government has just presented

The Council of Ministers has just presented the COVID-19 vaccination plan. In the words of Minister Illa, “the plan has two objectives, to help control mortality from covid-19, and second, that we are ready as a country to vaccinate from the moment we start receiving vaccines.” Something that the Government expects to happen in January.

“There will be three stages depending on the availability of the vaccine,” Illa said. These three stages, which will last until the middle of the year, will make it possible to “cover all priority groups”. To do this, the plan that has just been presented would use four fundamental pillars: establish priority groups to be vaccinated (18 in this case), establish a solid logistical structure, create a vaccination registry and prepare communication keys for health personnel and for the population.

In the absence of studying the plan in detail, this is what we know about how the vaccine will arrive in Spainto.

The vaccination plan, explained

Who will get vaccinated first?: “For the prioritization of the groups, 18 population groups have been established. Based on four types of risk. The risk of mortality, that of exposure to the disease, that of socioeconomic impact and that of disease transmission. these four criteria, those 18 population groups have been prioritized “, explained Illa.

The first group will be “residents and health personnel in nursing homes” for the elderly; later, it will be followed by the rest of the health personnel (with emphasis on those in the front line) and the “large non-institutionalized dependents”. We will have to wait to see the details of the plan to know what the rest of the groups are.

Who and where will be vaccinated? For days, the Government has insisted on a figure: that of 13,000 vaccination points. In other words, the infrastructure of the health centers and clinics will be used for vaccination (which are 13,000) as in the rest of the vaccination campaigns. In the same sense, Minister Illa has taken out his chest with the flu vaccination that, according to data from the ministry, has vaccinated 14 million people in eight weeks. So far, everything seems to indicate that there will be no extra human resources: the usual protocols will be followed, despite the problems that have historically produced poor results.

Will it be mandatory? No, the minister has explained that the Ministry technicians consider that it is better to maintain the voluntary nature of the vaccine so as not to generate social rejection.

How many will we have? How much will it be worth? The vaccine “will be a free vaccine,” they explained. And as they calculate, “we will receive 140 million doses, to immunize 80 million citizens. Obviously, more than the population we have in our country.” Surpluses will be donated to developing countries.