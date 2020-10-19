Vw's Challenge To Tesla Suffers From Wavering Optimism

Modesty is not a virtue associated with Tesla founder Elon Musk. Now Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess is trying to match his rival’s bravado by promising to increase EV sales 27-fold by 2025. However, Musk’s deep battery experience and no legacy business mean that bragging rights should remain yours.

There are good reasons to suppose that Diess can back up his boast. This month, the German automaker began delivering its first mass-market electric models, the ID.3 and ID.4 SUV, to displace Tesla and become the world’s dominant electric vehicle player for the next five years. Both cars have a range similar to the Tesla Models 3 and Y, respectively, but are priced about $ 5,000 cheaper. Considering depreciation and fuel costs over its lifetime, the ID.3 is nearly a fifth cheaper than a tuned version of the Golf’s combustion engine. That’s a key affordability rubicon for the Wolfsburg company, in order to bring battery cars to the gasoline masses and increase its estimated 7% share of the global electric vehicle market.

Against intuition, the new models benefit from the moment. Overall car sales are contracting, but the number of battery cars sold has increased in several large markets, partly due to generous state subsidies from France, Germany and China. Jefferies estimates that sales of these models globally will grow 5% this year before jumping more than half in 2021.

And then there’s VW’s edge in the world’s largest auto market. As Musk ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, Diess can leverage its current manufacturing collaborations and dealer networks in China (where 4.2 million VWs were bought in 2019) to sell its latest CO2-neutral models to frugal drivers. local. VW expects Chinese demand to gobble up half of EV production in the coming years.

Putting a value on VW’s electric business is difficult, given that most of the 10 million vehicles it sells each year will run on gasoline for the foreseeable future. Suppose Diess reaches its goal of electrics accounting for 8% of total sales by 2022, which is equivalent to 820,000 models. Applying a multiple of 35 times future operating profit (half of Tesla’s) to reflect breakneck growth, the division could be worth € 70 billion on its own. That means an average price of € 40,000 per vehicle and an operating profit margin of 5%, according to analysts. In that scenario, VW’s market capitalization of 73 billion could double.

But even if Diess hits its sales targets, capturing that increase in value will be difficult. First, it has to manage a transition to electric without diluting the more profitable combustion sales. And if VW were to achieve its 2025 goal of selling 3 million battery cars a year, it would mean it would have a third of the estimated global market, according to Jefferies. It is a difficult task. And its polluting legacy business would still account for four-fifths of projected sales – a major blemish for a company posing as the new standard-bearer for so-called e-mobility.

Musk has no such concerns; all you have to do is sell more 3 and Y models. Tesla sold 368,000 vehicles last year, which is equivalent to 23% of the electric market. But its long-term goal is $ 20 million, about twice the current annual output of Toyota or VW. To do this, he plans to make electric cars even more affordable, aiming to have a $ 25,000 one on the market in three years. This would eliminate any price discrepancy between an economy-class combustion car and a battery-powered version.

Lowering production costs is critical to that goal, and Tesla’s decade and a half of battery-making expertise – the most expensive part – means it can outpace the Germans. As a percentage of the median sales price of a Tesla, battery costs have dropped from 19.4% to 15% in the last three financial years, according to Trefis – one-fifth below the industry average. That lower cost also means higher profitability, as the same design can be used on luxury machines, which tend to have thicker operating margins. As vehicle production has increased, Tesla’s profitability has improved: in the last four quarters the operating margin has risen 1.3 percentage points to a respectable 5.4%, not far from the 6.7% of VW succeeded as a group last year.

Musk’s biggest challenge is the arrogance of his own investors. Tesla’s gigantic market value suggests that it will remain overwhelmingly dominant in electrics for the next decade, despite fierce competition from VW, as well as Toyota, GM, Ford and Nissan. In fact, Morgan Stanley calculates that Tesla’s projected battery capacity for 2030 implies that Musk will reach his goal of 20 million electric per year by then, which is unlikely to be equal to the sum total of projected global sales of such models.

However, even if it only takes a slice of that vast market, its lower costs can ensure that Tesla remains more profitable and has more value than its gasoline-powered rivals. That gives Musk an advantage in his duel with Diess.

