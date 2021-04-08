Wagon, cloud computers that you can rent by the hour

- Advertisement -

Cloud computing opened up new possibilities and alternatives for the use of servers in any area. Therefore, the main users of this type of service are companies that have sought to maintain their server infrastructure outside the office. However, today we will present a service that puts computers in the cloud at the command of any user.

Its name is Vagon and it will allow you to use very powerful cloud computers, adjusted to your needs, in exchange for an hourly payment.

Cloud computers for rent

Although not all people need to use servers, the needs are different and could be handled under the same model. In other words, there are designers with jobs that are slowed down by a lack of processing power on their computers. Likewise, video rendering can sometimes be complicated for conventional equipment and this opens the need for a powerful computer to achieve it. However, we probably don’t have the budget to buy expensive computers on hand either, and this is where cloud computing comes into play.

So, through Vagon you will have the possibility of occupying the computer you require for this task, for as long as necessary. Although the service is not free, it has quite accessible rates, in this way, you will be able to cover any job that requires extensive processing power.

The service works through an application that we will install on the computer. This will give us access to the remote equipment that we have rented and that is nothing more than an isolated virtual machine with high levels of security. When you choose the type of computer you want to use, you can also choose from a catalog of applications in case you need to install any.

Vagon is a service that opens cloud computing for all users who require powerful equipment. All you have to do is install the app to quickly access cloud computers and fulfill the most demanding tasks.

To prove it, follow this link.

