WaIP: with this app you can download the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles

By Abraham
0
28
Abraham

Apps to download wallpapers there are many. Some bring together internet backgrounds, others have their own exclusive ones and, in the case of the one that we are going to show you today, we will have the possibility of downloading the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles of the moment .

A completely updated app, with high resolution backgrounds and, best of all, completely free .

Downloading wallpapers from the most popular mobiles

WaIP is an application with 4.6 stars out of 5 in the Google Play Store and that accumulates more than half a million downloads. Its weight is only 5.26 megabytes and it only asks for internal storage permits to be able to download the funds. Its interface is neat, beautiful and very intuitive .

When opening the app, it takes us directly to the recent section. Here we will find, in chronological order, the different mobile wallpapers that have been released. For example, at the time we write this article, the latest funds are those of the Google Pixel 5 , a mobile that was presented just a few days ago.

Image 2020 10 05 15 14 16The app sends us notifications when new phones are added to the list.

If we keep going down, we will see the latest funds from OPPO, the new iPad, Android 11, Poco X3, etc. None of the major releases are missing and the app is constantly updated with the funds from these devices (or operating system versions).

It also has a list by categories in which we can directly search for the brand we want, as well as the specific models. That is, we can search for the funds of an iPhone XS, a OnePlus 8 or even an Essential Phone. The app is very complete and only has a discreet advertising banner at the bottom, which neither annoys nor interferes with the user experience.

