WaIP: with this app you can download the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
There are many apps to download wallpapers. Some bring together internet funds, others have their own exclusive ones and, in the case of the one that we are going to show you today, We will have the possibility to download the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles of the moment.

A completely updated app, with high resolution backgrounds and, best of all, completely free.

Downloading wallpapers from the most popular mobiles

Waipp Application

WaIP is an application with 4.6 stars out of 5 in the Google Play Store and that accumulates more than half a million downloads. Its weight is only 5.26 megabytes and it only asks for internal storage permits to be able to download the funds. Its interface is neat, beautiful and very intuitive.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Poco X3, OnePlus 8, iPhone 11 … There is not a single popular mobile that is left out of the application

When opening the app, it takes us directly to the recent section. Here we will find, in chronological order, the different mobile wallpapers that have been released. For example, at the time of writing this article, the last funds are those of the Google Pixel 5, a mobile that was presented just a few days ago.

Image 2020 10 05 15 14 16 The app sends us notifications when new phones are added to the list.

If we keep going down, we will see the latest funds from OPPO, the new iPad, Android 11, Poco X3, etc. None of the important releases are missing and the app is constantly updated with the funds of these devices (or versions of operating system).

It also has a list by categories in which we can directly search for the brand we want, as well as the specific models. That is, we can search for the funds of an iPhone XS, a OnePlus 8 or even an Essential Phone. The app is very complete and only has a discreet advertising banner at the bottom, which neither annoys nor interferes with the user experience.

WaIP HD & 4K Stock Wallpapers

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Stress Codes
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

