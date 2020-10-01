“Wait for me” is the new Assistant service to avoid inconvenience when we are left on hold for a call

How many times have we called a customer service or similar number and the service itself has left us waiting. Or maybe it was the person on the other side, who went to check something and we stayed there, hooked on the phone listening to that music that is good for thirty seconds but then despairs. Google wants this to end.

He does not want the waiting to end, of course, although I wish it would happen, but he does want the annoying to end. Therefore, from the Mountain View team they have launched a new functionality for Assistant so that it is he (or she) and not us who have to remain by the phone until they can answer us.

“Say goodbye to waiting music”

This is how Google presents the new service that comes to Assistant, to your virtual assistant, which part of the United States. We are already used to Google’s advanced voice services launching in your homeland and in your own language. It happened some time ago with Duplex, the service that made restaurant reservations for us, and now it happens with the new service.

Google itself says that its new service “Wait for me” begins its journey in the United States and, at least for now, for the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. It is a service whereby we can ask Assistant to stay tuned when we have been put on hold and let us know when the person on the other end of the phone is available.

As simple as that, because we can give the order to Assistant from the same screen of the call if they are making us wait. So we can put the phone aside and Assistant will remain silent and listen until we can resume the conversation. Then Assistant will notify us with a message and we can return to the conversation by pressing a button. No more hassles and long hours hanging on the phone. Just ask Assistant to do it for you and that’s it.

According to the official information of the company, the new service is able to recognize the difference between real people’s voices and recordings, so you won’t be disconnected when you hear the classic “Please wait” or “We will assist you in a few seconds.” Only when a real person is on the other end of the phone will Assistant proceed to alert us to get back on the phone. For now, as we say, “Wait for me” is only for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, and for the United States. We will be on the lookout for when you expand the number of supported devices and cross the border.

