Wales: this was one of the most suffered Roman conquests in the British Isles

The Wales it was never, in ancient times, a place united by its own cultural identity. In general, the whole of Britain was a land divided into several tribes. As you can imagine, therefore, it must not have been difficult for the Romans to annex crushed lands such as the Welsh ones to the great domains of the Empire. Yet, it was not entirely so.

First of all, one thing must be specified: Rome had already begun to practice one own influence in part of the English territory, since the first expeditions to Britain, led by Julius Caesar, between 55 and 54 BC

The relationships, at the beginning, were relatively relaxed and peaceful. However, as the imperial expansionist aims advanced, over the decades, Britain slowly became a real province.

The legions present in the territory began to identify the area that covers today’s Wales as a land rich in materials to exploit in favor of the whole empire. For this, Rome decided to advance beyond the lands already acquired.

The first attack on the Welsh tribes was launched by tied Publius Ostorius Scapula, around 48 AD, who attacked the Deceangli – a Celtic people living in North Wales – and subdued them. Here it is probable that a fort was built for auxiliary troops, the Canovium (in today’s community of Caerhun).

While, however, the Deceangli opposed a mild resistance, other tribes, like the Torpedoes and the Ordovici, united in a common front against the Romans, united under the command of the king Carataco.

The two fronts opposed in a tenacious battle, around 50 AD, called “Battle of Caer“Unfortunately, however, the two Celtic tribes were defeated, precisely by the mysterious Legio VIIII Hispana (which we have already talked about here) and the Legio XX Valeria Victrix.

Carataco was brought as a war trophy to Rome, at the court ofemperor Claudius. His courage, however, and his dignified demeanor impressed the people to the point that his life was spared.

From that moment the Roman-Welsh war stood still for years. Torpedoes, Ordovics and Romans continued with their attacks and battles, but none managed to destroy the enemy fronts.

A result, in favor of the Romans, could only be obtained around 78 AD, when the Torpedoes were subdued by Sesto Giulio Frontino with a series of military campaigns and his successor, Gneo Giulio Agricola, which subdued the Ordovici in 79 AD

As much as one might believe that a defeat could sanction final submission, this was not the case in Wales. The tribes continued to face Roman governors and legion commanders constantly, representing a perennial threat.

According to some hypotheses, the only ones not to have been “defeated” by the offensive grip of the Romans were the Dèmezi, a Celtic confederation based in today’s counties of Pembrokeshire is Carmarthenshire (in southwest Wales). The uncertainty about this population derives from their not very warlike spirit, which led them to never really oppose the conquest of Britain by the Romans.

Anyway, Rome exploited the gold in this “small” territory, because, basically, that was their goal: seek essential resources for the Empire and fuel businesses. However, the peculiar distribution of the reliefs in the territory and the scarcity of arable land made it evident that theRoman occupation could only be military.

For this reason, about 40 forts were built, including, the most famous, Isca Augusta (in today’s Caerlon), and very few urban centers. The only “city” erected was Venta Silurum (Caerwent), which survived even after the abandonment of Britain by the Roman legions in 410 AD