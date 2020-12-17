Walmart and TikTok Partner to Launch Live Shopping Pilot

- Advertisement -

As is well known, Walmart has shown great interest in buying part of the shares of TikTok. However, that acquisition has not been possible, because the prohibition of this platform in the United States is on pause.

However, it seems that this situation has not been an impediment for the retail company to ally itself with the social platform. To our surprise, these organizations They have agreed host a live shopping event. The transmission will last one hour and will be done through TikTok, this December 18.

Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular ”, is the name of the event

Walmart will be in charge of directing the “Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular” event through its TikTok account. Where we can all participate and if we wish to make an online purchase without leaving the application.

What will Walmart present to us at this event? Basically what we will see is a fashion show. Outputs will include designs from “ten TikTok creators.” Among these stands out Michael Le, star dancer of TikTok, whose fan base exceeds 40 million.

Creators will have the power to display their Walmart products “in their own way.” From a view of the closet to a show in the living room, this is what the retail company has let you know.

But how do I go about shopping at the Walmart live event?

As the parade unfolds, pins will be displayed on the screens. These can be selected and added to the shopping cart during or at the end of the event. Once the selection of your preference has been made, the platform directs you to make a mobile payment.

In this way, Walmart tries to bring its products to the younger audience. The company knows that live broadcasts represent a lucrative market, and that a great way to exploit it is by getting into it. For example, the use of influencers and the firm intention of conquering the public through them.

Although for TikTok this event will not leave monetary gains, it is a good way to continue growing, trying new functions and continuing to grow as a social platform.

