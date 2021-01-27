Tech News

Walmart will use robots to automate logistics centers

By Brian Adam
Walmart, in an attempt to speed up delivery of items to consumers, will use robots in its operations centers. This for facilitate the transfer of products from the shelf to the point where the order is assembled.

Alphabot is the name given to the robots that will be in charge of choosing the items you order online. These devices are part of a project that Walmart has been developing for two years and that aims to automate activities that humans have been doing up to now.

With Alphabot the delivery of orders will be done much faster. Something that benefits both the company and consumers. This is because customers will receive their merchandise in less time, while Walmart will have the opportunity to send more orders and in less time.

What are Alphabot robots like?

This electronic device has a series of wheels that allow it to move quickly and safely within the warehouse. For now, its use will be focused on perishable and easy to identify products. This is because they do not have the precision to correctly identify vegetables and meats. Therefore, it is a task that the company staff will continue to perform.

The process takes a few “minutes from the moment the order is placed to the moment it is ready for a customer or delivery driver to pick it up,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products at Walmart.

Walmart is testing other technologies

The company will not only implement Alphabot in its stores, it has also partnered with other firms to test new technologies. This to “understand what works best in different environments.” As part of this partnership, Walmart will expand its stores, as well as other “fulfillment centers will be located within the existing store footprint.”

It will also add automated collection points, making it easier for customers to receive orders. In this case, customers will drive to a designated area, scan a code, and take their order.

These new technologies will allow Walmart to advance in the world of retail and possibly bring it closer to its strongest competitor: Amazon.

