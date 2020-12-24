Walter Torres, leader of Conjunto Acapulco Tropical, passed away

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Mourning came to Mexican music on the night of December 23, after it became known the death of the leader and founder of the “Conjunto Acapulco Tropical”, Walter Torres, who was a native of the state of Michoacán and became an icon of Mexican popular music.

Various radio stations lamented the death of the musician and a statement from the group began to circulate on social networks announcing the death of Torres.

“Tonight the Monster of the Tropic, Maestro Walter Torres, died in his beloved port of Acapulco”, it reads in the document.

On the other hand, the members of the group thanked family, friends, businessmen and followers of the group for accompanying them at all times during the last days in which their leader was in poor health.

We appreciate the invaluable expressions of affection and love towards our father, composer, friend, brother and teacher. He died like the GRABDES giving a hard battle until the last days of his life. Thank you Master Walter

On December 19, various local media had announced that Torres had health complications. Given this, a statement was issued in which it was clarified that Although the leader of Acapulco Tropical was delicate, he was stable.

Almost 50 years ago, Acapulco Tropical began to present itself as a group of Mexican tropical music. During their career, they had hits like “Cangrejito Playero”, “Mar y Espuma” and “Mar Sagrado”.

In an interview with Low WordTorres announced that the group was born in the state of Morelos. “I arrived at the port at the age of nine, here we stayed to live my whole life. I was born in the municipality of Coyuca de Catalán. But hey, I came very young, at the age of nine I was already here in Acapulco, I spent my childhood, my youth and now my old age too; so I always carry Acapulco in my heart ”.

In addition, he told the journalist Misael Habana that the first time they appeared as a group was during an anniversary dance in which they played music from “Corraleros del Majagual” and “La Dinamita”.

Various radio stations have lamented Torres’ death. Versa Radio He wrote on his Instagram account: “We regret the death of Mr. Walter Torres, leader of the legendary group ACAPULCO TROPICAL, which we had the pleasure of interviewing on some occasions. Rest in peace”.

Further, Tropicalism I also send a message of mourning: “Rest in peace Walter Torres founder and leader of Conjunto Acapulco Tropical”.

“Today we are tomorrow who knows. They have just given us bad news that one of the greats in tropical music has passed away, Mr. Walter Torres, singer and founder of the Acapulco Tropical group. and we still can’t believe it if just a few days ago we were living together in Houston, tx we had many plans to record together, “wrote the Duet de los Armadillos on their official Facebook account.

|