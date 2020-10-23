In recent years, the idea that we all had in our heads of what a projector was for our homes has radically changed. Of those old monstrosities that weighed quite a few kilos, with expensive lamps and limited analog connections, we have moved to others that are smaller and smaller, they offer truly accurate image quality and clear under any circumstance and that have all kinds of digital outputs. And without spending too much.

And Xiaomi has among its catalog some models that have broken sales records thanks to an attractive design, features that satisfy all types of users and, of course, an almost demolition price. It is the case of Wanbo T2 Free that arrived in the spring, which will now have a new generation which significantly improves its hardware and features.

A Max model to complete the range

Thus, Xiaomi has just put a new model on sale on its Youpin platform, he Wanbo T2 Max that is practically the same on the outside, hardly modifies anything of the design of the previous generation, but to which it does add some elements that will make it really attractive. The main one, that its native resolution will now be Real FullHD, at 1,920×1,080 pixels. Remember that the previous model specified that it could “project at 1,080p”, not that that was the resolution with which it handled the content.

Xiaomi projector operating diagram. Xiaomi

Otherwise, maintains practically all the characteristics of the Free model, with dimensions of 110x150x140mm., a weight of 900 grams and a design that allows it to be placed in almost any part of the room. For example, as you can see in the image that you have just above, it does not need to be located frontally to achieve a large screen size and perfectly aligned with our viewing perspective.

Xiaomi Wanbo T2 Max. Xiaomi

It is equipped with a 150 ANSI LED bulb, with a useful life that the manufacturer announces is about 20,000 hours, and we can get a 120-inch screen at a distance of three meters. Not bad for a model characterized by its small size. By the way, on the back you will keep HDMI, USB-A connections and a 3.5mm minijack connector. for audio, in case we want to take the source to another higher quality device.

If we don’t have an amplifier or any other external audio device, We can always hear everything through its two 3W speakers located on both sides of the projector, which will offer a more than enough stereo effect for content in which we do not need the best possible quality. If you are interested, you can get it through Asian retailers at a price of 115 euros to change.