By Abraham
0
17
Abraham
You can now buy Vivo mobiles in Spain: price and availability 1We have known for months that Vivo would land with its new mobile proposals to conquer users. And last month, it already had its official presentation on European territory. Want to Buy Vivo Mobiles here is Price and Availability. We tell you what Vivo’s proposal is for Spain, as well as the prices and availability of its new mobiles.

VIVO X51 5G AND VIVO Y SERIES

One of the brand’s proposals is Vivo X51 5G. A mobile dedicated to lovers of photography or creating video content, as it offers a plus with its camera with gimbal stabilization and a series of features that accompany its four rear cameras. Regardless of whether you’re on the move or in low light, this dynamic camera stabilization will do the job to keep your shot steady and sharp. On the other hand, if you are looking for mobiles for less than 300 euros , you can take a look at the Vivo Y series that combines an interesting photographic section with the plus of a large battery for many hours of autonomy.
In this series, we have Vivo Y70, Y20s and Y11s . The Y70 and Y20s also have a combination of features dedicated to photography and video. For example, the first model with a 6.5-inch Full HD screen, has a 48 MP main sensor and 4K video recording. On the other hand, the Vivo Y20s, with a 6.5-inch screen and a Snapdragon 460 processor, has three cameras, AI functions and the plus of a 5000 mAh battery. Or you can opt for Vivo Y11s, with a 6.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 460 processor, 5000 mAh battery and dual camera, among its highlights.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

All the Vivo mobiles that we mentioned are available from today on MediaMarkt, Carrefour and PcComponentes:
  • Vivo X51 5G is priced at 799 euros
  • I live Y70 at a price of 279 euros
  • I live Y20s at a price of 199 euros
  • I live Y11s at a price of 149 euros

