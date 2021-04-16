War bonds: the financial instrument promoted by Charlie Chaplin

- Advertisement -

Wars are terrible things that, unfortunately, have happened very frequently in our history. As we know, two of the best known were the two great world wars that involved a good part of the population, which had very dark consequences for everyone.

As a consequence, great powers took action on the matter and decided to take measures to help their population, just as the United States did. This country drew up a plan to ensure the economy of its inhabitants and promoted it with the help of one of the most influential figures of the time: Charlie Chaplin.

During the First World War, specifically in 1917, the Liberty Load Committee of the United States organized the so-called war bonds (also known as bonds or liberty loans), which were intended to pay for operations carried out during war conflicts. . The idea was to be able to cover the expenses of the war and give a benefit to the citizens who supported the State, so they ruled that some bonds would be sold to the population, who made the investment with the hope that, after the conflicts, money was returned with interest.

Now, this system was based on the trust of the population towards the State, since they risked investing money that, in case of losing the war, would not be returned to them. In view of this, the State had to work hand in hand with figures well known and loved by all, so they focused on great characters from the film world. Two of the most influential on the show were Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin, who were among the first to help spread the word about the show.

At first, the idea of ​​the bonds was not very well received, since in their first editions they could barely cover the basic expenses of the war with the money invested. For this reason, they realized that this project had to be promoted even more, with unconventional strategies until that moment.

With the help of the cinema

Thanks to the Secretary of the Treasury, William Gibbs McAdoo, the campaign to popularize the war bonds was massively intensified. They included more artists, who lent their image and support in the making of posters, meetings and even short films.

The latter was the contribution of Charlie Chaplin to the cause, who was in charge of developing an audiovisual production called ‘The Bond’. This title itself is a play on words in English, as “bond” has a double meaning: “tie” and “bond”, which perfectly sums up the plot.

The short film is based on several humorous scenes in which various situations of interpersonal relationships are shown or, in this case, “ties”, of which the last case is shown in the last scene, which would be that of the freedom bond. . In this one, there is even a personification of the United States with the famous figure of Uncle Sam.

In addition to this, large celebrity gatherings were organized to promote bond purchases, as occurred on April 8, 1918. On this day, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks met on Wall Street in New York, to talk about loans and convince the population.

In addition, the military marched on this occasion and every time a thousand dollars was invested in the bonds, the Liberty Bell was rung at City Hall. This rang ten times between 12 noon and 2 o’clock.

It was an absolute success. The collection amount of the bonds was 22 billion dollars in total, which today would be equivalent to about 5 trillion dollars.

Researchers conclude that this support from the population became an important milestone, not only for the war, but also for the mentality of the population regarding their investment interests. In fact, according to studiesIn 1910, less than a million people owned corporate shares, a number that multiplied by ten by 1930, and it was all thanks to war bonds.

This caused economic and administrative education to become a fairly common point of interest in the country, as it promoted the purchase and sale of shares, as well as the culture of investment. We could say that this project finished boosting the American economy on a large scale, to the point that the country has ended up as it is today: one of the greatest powers in the world.

