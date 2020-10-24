Warm coronavirus mask

Boston: Despite the decline in the COD 19 epidemic in Pakistan, the Corona monster still exists in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. Now, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a unique mask to eliminate the virus by warming the surrounding air.

Although N95 masks have been shown to be very effective in preventing corona, the proposed new mask is one step ahead. In front of the mask is a copper mesh that heats up to 90 degrees Celsius which also heats the surrounding air. It burns and destroys all kinds of viruses that circulate in the air.

This mask is suitable for crowded places like bus and train where it is difficult to keep distance. The air passing through the hot mask destroys any viral particles. The virus that passes through the mask itself also becomes inactive.

The mask has not yet been modeled, but the first prototypes will be made soon. According to MIT professor Michael Strano, all masks prevent the virus from entering the body or inhaling it. So far, however, no masks have been created to keep the surrounding air free of or destroy the corona virus.

He first developed a mathematical model of a metal (copper mesh) mask and tested its usefulness at the right temperature. It has been revealed that if the mask is somehow heated to 90 degrees Celsius, it can be thousands of millions of times more effective and destroy the virus.

MIT scientists estimate that a small nine-volt battery can achieve this temperature, provided the copper mesh is kept as thin as 0.1 mm. But it can also be confusing to the wearer. Experts are making practical arrangements for this which has been named as reverse flow reactor.