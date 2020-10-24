Latest newsTop Stories

Warm coronavirus mask

By Brian Adam
0
7
MIT experts have developed a hot mask to kill the corona virus. Photo: MIT
Warm Coronavirus Mask

Must Read

Tech News

Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Brian Adam - 0
The Sony XH90 is a Full Array Local Dimming LCD TV, with a native 10-bit panel that can handle 4K signals up to 120...
Read more
Apps

How to put an impressive rain effect on your wallpaper with Rainpaper

Brian Adam - 0
The customization of the desktop of our mobile is one of the strengths of Android. The possibilities for have a look...
Read more
Latest news

So you can repair a damaged or corrupt video in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Video is one of the most widely used types of multimedia files in recent years. Its consumption has been boosted exponentially for two reasons....
Read more
iphone

AirTags could debut at Apple’s third event this fall

Abraham - 0
For many months we have been hearing about Apple's "AirTags", small labels that will be attached to everyday objects such as keys, wallets or...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

MIT experts have developed a hot mask to kill the corona virus. Photo: MIT

Boston: Despite the decline in the COD 19 epidemic in Pakistan, the Corona monster still exists in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. Now, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a unique mask to eliminate the virus by warming the surrounding air.

Although N95 masks have been shown to be very effective in preventing corona, the proposed new mask is one step ahead. In front of the mask is a copper mesh that heats up to 90 degrees Celsius which also heats the surrounding air. It burns and destroys all kinds of viruses that circulate in the air.

This mask is suitable for crowded places like bus and train where it is difficult to keep distance. The air passing through the hot mask destroys any viral particles. The virus that passes through the mask itself also becomes inactive.

The mask has not yet been modeled, but the first prototypes will be made soon. According to MIT professor Michael Strano, all masks prevent the virus from entering the body or inhaling it. So far, however, no masks have been created to keep the surrounding air free of or destroy the corona virus.

He first developed a mathematical model of a metal (copper mesh) mask and tested its usefulness at the right temperature. It has been revealed that if the mask is somehow heated to 90 degrees Celsius, it can be thousands of millions of times more effective and destroy the virus.

MIT scientists estimate that a small nine-volt battery can achieve this temperature, provided the copper mesh is kept as thin as 0.1 mm. But it can also be confusing to the wearer. Experts are making practical arrangements for this which has been named as reverse flow reactor.

Related Articles

Top Stories

The twins, who were pronounced dead in Bahrain, survived the funeral

Brian Adam - 0
Manama: The twins, who were pronounced dead by doctors in Bahrain, suddenly resurrected during the funeral procession. According to the International News Agency, a...
Read more
Top Stories

A birthday was celebrated to relieve the depression of fish

Brian Adam - 0
Helsinki: The 16th birthday of a bloodthirsty fish called "Miko" was recently celebrated in an aquarium in Finland to alleviate its depression and loneliness. Miko...
Read more
Latest news

Thousands of space creatures are watching us

Brian Adam - 0
New York: Scientists at Cornell University have discovered in an interesting study that there are at least 1,004 possible planets in our "cosmic neighborhood"...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©