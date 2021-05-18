warner and discovery merge .new streaming giant in the works

But that money is fully earned at Netflix with the streaming activities. In that area, the new WarnerMedia is still miles behind. Discovery Plus has about 15 million subscribers and HBO Max 20 million. Netflix has 208 million.

43 billion + shares

The split-off represents a significant change of course for AT&T. Only in 2018, the telecom company bought the then Time Warner for 85 billion dollars. The split now generates $ 43 billion for AT&T. Part of that comes in cash, part in bonds and part in debt that WarnerMedia carries with it.

In addition, AT&T shareholders will own 71 percent of the shares in the new company. The remaining 29 percent is for Discovery’s current shareholders. According to business newspaper Financial Times, the value of the new company could reach $ 150 billion .