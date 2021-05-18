warner and discovery merge .new streaming giant in the works

The American telecom company AT&T splits the world-famous media company WarnerMedia off and merges it with Discovery, known from Discovery Channel, among others. This also creates a new streaming giant.
The companies announced this this afternoon .
The merger will bring Warner Bros film and television studios, TV channels such as CNN, Eurosport and Discovery and streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus under one roof.
Mega company
Together, the two companies accounted for around $ 41 billion (34 billion euros) in revenue and an operating profit of more than $ 10 billion last year. The merged company expects to generate $ 52 billion in revenue by 2023 and to record an operating profit of $ 14 billion.
In comparison, this makes the entire company about twice the size of Netflix, the number 1 in the streaming world. That company had sales of $ 25 billion and an operating profit of $ 4.6 billion last year.
But that money is fully earned at Netflix with the streaming activities. In that area, the new WarnerMedia is still miles behind. Discovery Plus has about 15 million subscribers and HBO Max 20 million. Netflix has 208 million.
43 billion + shares
The split-off represents a significant change of course for AT&T. Only in 2018, the telecom company bought the then Time Warner for 85 billion dollars. The split now generates $ 43 billion for AT&T. Part of that comes in cash, part in bonds and part in debt that WarnerMedia carries with it.
In addition, AT&T shareholders will own 71 percent of the shares in the new company. The remaining 29 percent is for Discovery’s current shareholders. According to business newspaper Financial Times, the value of the new company could reach $ 150 billion .