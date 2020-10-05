Warning! Mars is close to Earth!

Karachi: Scientists say the red planet Mars is now close to Earth and will remain close to Earth for a whole week. In these seven days, the distance of Mars from Earth will be about 62.1 million kilometers (62.1 million kilometers).

Experts also say that another such opportunity will come fifteen years later, in 2035, for the second time.

It should be noted that proximity between Earth and Mars does not mean that Mars is at the shortest distance from Earth at this time, but it does mean that the average distance between Mars and Earth is not a day or two or a few hours. Rather, it will last for a whole week, which is a very rare occasion and rarely comes.

If you are also interested in astronomy, ie stars, planets and galaxies, etc., you will be able to easily keep an eye on Mars all week long. And what if you also have binoculars?

For instant information on the position of Mars in the sky and the distance to Earth, visit The Live Sky’s website. “Mars Tracker” Is for you

The average distance between Mars and Earth is 63.3 million kilometers, while the minimum distance between the two planets can be up to 54.6 million kilometers. The maximum distance between Mars and Earth can reach 401 million kilometers.