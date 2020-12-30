“Washing dishes is not given to me”: Alessandra Rosaldo exhibited the questionable cleaning habits of Aislinn Derbez

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Derbez family continues giving something to talk about this end of the year, and it is now that an “unhygienic” habit by Aslinn Derbez was evidenced on video, who apparently suffers when taking care of cleaning his kitchen. This is how Alessandra Rosaldo saw it in a series of clips that were shared in Aislinn’s live stories, and that revealed to the public a controversial aspect of Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter.

And is that Alessandra has shown to get along very well with all of her husband’s children, especially with the eldest daughter, with whom he has generated a special chemistry and shared an affinity bond because they both became new moms in very near times.

For over a year now, the family’s constant jokes and routine were exposed in the reality show Traveling with the Derbez, a project that followed them during a journey and gave an account of the relationship that exists between all members of the family clan. But now she was the singer of Opposite senses who exhibited his stepdaughter, as he accused her of not properly cleaning his house.

In his defense, the actress from The house of flowers He explained that his kitchen was in disarray due to the holiday season, although Rosaldo answered him ironically that not only on these dates but that “it seems that we have been holidays”.

“Because you do that? Again, is that the only thing you do when you come to my house? “Aislinn told Alessandra when she saw her at work at the kitchen sink. “It’s just that if I don’t do it … I don’t understand how you can live like this, your kitchen is …” was how Eugenio Derbez’s wife answered him.

“Do not be exaggerated, I do what I can, I try to keep it as clean as possible, but washing dishes just doesn’t happen to me”, said the actress of tapes as Bad and Property abolition.

And is that to soften the tone of the conversation, Aislinn joked that Alessandra has an OCD -obsessive compulsive disorder- that forces her to maintain impeccable order throughout the house and assured that Aitana Derbez’s mother was exaggerating, since she he did wash the dishes.

“Do not think that I am a mother who has dishes everywhere,” she said, and assured that Rosaldo “She is obsessive compulsive about order and cleanliness. I am a normal person, nothing more normal, like any single mother with a daughter who destroys the house and even so I have it very beautiful”.

However, the former partner of the actor Mauricio Ochmann continued to document on video the predicament in which her father’s wife put her, questioning the cleanliness of her home with various comments. “How would this house be without us? I’m beginning to suspect that you invite us, it’s a clever plan, that you only invite us when your kitchen is upside downWhen you need your dad to buy you a pot or move the plants, ”said the actress.

In his last instastory Aislinn said that she had an accident with her sink, after which, on Saturday morning it seemed that someone had “vomited” there, an aspect generated by stagnant water, so Kailani Ochmann’s mother was happy when she saw that Rosaldo and the patriarch of the family came to have breakfast with her.

“You are hired forever,” Aislinn told Rosaldo after she said that if people had seen how the sink was, “Either they gave me a medal or they hired me 100 percent.”

|