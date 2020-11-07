Watch Dogs Legion put to the test with RTX 3080: no 4K at 60 fps

There trial of Watch Dogs Legion on PC left a bad taste in our mouth. A few weeks ago we saw, in our review of NVIDIA’s RTX 3080, how this card was able to handle 4K well with Ray Tracing and DLSS active with practically every game, all with a frame rate equal to or higher than 60 fps. We expected a similar behavior also with Watch Dogs Legion, which in spite of an advanced effects linked to Ray Tracing does not offer a truly next-gen graphics engine, and instead it is not.

We tested Ubisoft’s newcomer with a very high-end configuration, which includes the aforementioned RTX 3080 and a Ryzen 9 5900X, while achieving a frame rate far from our expectations.

System requirements and test configuration

Watch Dogs Legion offers a very rich configuration menu of options, which makes it sufficiently scalable, as long as you have at least one low-mid-range GPU under the hood. The fundamental thing is to best calibrate the available presets according to your hardware. Normally in 1080p activating the Ultra preset is not impossible, even with mid-range GPUs, in the case of Watch Dogs Legion, however, we recommend going to the preset “Very high“, that offers a significantly higher frame rate.

Watch Dogs suffers from suboptimal optimization, we will see it later in the RTX 3080 benchmarks, but it can also be seen in the minimum requirements released by Ubisoft. Putting aside the minimum recommended configuration, which the developers say allows you to play in 1080p at minimum settings, a scenario that lowers the level of detail too much, the recommended requirements for 1080p with the preset on “High” include an Intel i7- 4790 or Ryzen 5 1600, with a GTX 1660 Super (or a GPU with at least 6 GB of RAM) and 8 GB of system RAM.

For the 1440p, always with presets on “High”, Ubisoft recommends instead i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X, with an RTX 2060 Super, or in any case a GPU with 8 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of system RAM. Interesting to look at the recommended requirements for 4K with Ultra presets, which always include an i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X, paired with an RTX 3080, all of this to handle the game without even active ray tracing.

Then there are several recommended configurations for Ray Tracing, of which we mention only the one that allows you to play with settings and RT on Ultra, which in fact corresponds to the one just mentioned for 4K: Ubisoft suggests using the “Performance” preset with the DLSS, which however makes the image lose sharpness.

In short, we are faced with one of the heaviest titles that has come out in the last period. Requirements of this type would be justified in the presence of a truly next-gen graphics sector, but this is not the case, just think that Ray Tracing is implemented only for reflections and shadows, unlike Control, which adds lighting to this. global, as well as a higher quality impact.

This is not to say that Watch Dogs Legion does not have a good graphic impact, on the contrary, some views are truly suggestive and the reflections in Ray Tracing are spectacular, but overall this shouldn’t put an RTX 3080 in trouble, as it actually happens.

Performance

We tested Watch Dogs Legion on a PC made up of an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor with 16GB of RAM at 3600MHz, RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of RAM, and ROG PG27UQ monitor, on which we ran the game’s internal benchmark. We focused especially on 4K, which is the resolution for which the 3080 was designed and with which, at least so far, it has always shown excellent performance.

Without DLSS and with settings on Ultra (including Ray Tracing) the Ubisoft title showed an average 25 fps in 4K. A fact that we had not found in any other title with the RTX 3080, just think that Control, without DLSS and with the settings at maximum, works at an average of 36 fps with Ray Tracing active. Enabling the DLSS in “Quality” mode, always in 4K, the situation improves a lot, with an average frame rate of 42 fps in the internal benchmark, which rises to 58 fps by setting the DLSS to “Performance”.

The DLSS is implemented quite well, we are not at the levels of Control or Death Stranding, in this case it is noticeable less sharpness of the image with DLSS active, but as we know NVIDIA’s technology improves over time and we are still on very good quality levels already now, the DLSS is perfectly usable. Disabling Ray Tracing and DLSS we would have expected much higher performance, but it is not so, because in 4K we hit the average 54 fps, this is the first time that we fail to reach the target of 4K at 60 fps with the 3080 without active ray tracing.

In short, it seems clear that we are not facing a Ray Tracing or DLSS management problem, but rather a title that need for more optimization in order to take advantage of the power available in modern PCs, more than enough to handle the visual detail present in Watch Dogs Legion at a higher frame rate.