Watch out! Fleets are still visible on Twitter after 24 hours due to an error

Twitter launched its new ephemeral tweets feature, known as Fleets, last week. that only remain visible for 24 hours. The fact that another social network includes the possibility of making this type of publication and that, obviously, this means that there are fewer and fewer differences between social networks, has been the main argument of criticism in addition to being looked at with a magnifying glass.

Fleets aren’t erasing within 24 hours

Precisely why so many users have looked at the new messages feature that only remain visible for 24 hours, has caused them to have encountered an error. This bug is causing fleets not to disappear completely, remaining accessible long after their expiration dates. Reported by the TechCrunch technology portal, the error allows other users to view and download fleets, but without notifying the author of the error.

It was discovered thanks to a user’s thread, it was shown that it was possible to programmatically load ‘fleets’ that should have already disappeared, and that, to make matters worse, the user did not receive any kind of notification. Each publication, they explain, had its own URL that could be uploaded as an image or video.

Quickly Twitter has responded to the report denounced by users

We wanted to address some security and privacy feedback related to Fleets. Here’s a technical breakdown of what we’ve heard and what we’ve done to address it:

– Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

“We are aware of a bug where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible after 24 hours,” a Twitter spokesperson noted in an email to The Verge. “We are working on an alternative solution that should be implemented shortly,” he added.

Twitter is working to correct these errors and make Fleets exactly what it is said to be on the company’s official website: texts, videos, GIFs or photos “that after 24 hours will disappear from view.” The “workaround” referred to by the company representative appears to be a developer app that could pull fleets from public accounts via the Twitter API.