Watch out for this VPN ‘app’ for iPhone: it’s a scam that raises millions

Although it is less common to see malware threats hidden within legitimate apps that have passed all Apple controls in the App Store, we can expect threats from another flank, which is that of abusive paid subscriptions. Users tend to hire practically without realizing what they are doing, either due to lack of attention or because the developer deliberately hides essential information to complete the process. That is basically what the developer Kosta Eleftherioum has denounced, who has put his accusing finger on a VPN application for iPhone that bases the success of its business on all the unsuspecting users who, as we said before, do not read with pay attention to the terms and conditions of the service you are hiring. Practice, on the other hand, that is beginning to proliferate if only as a temporary business until someone puts a stop to them. But while that happens, they raise millions. Exorbitant price per week The name of that application is StringVPN and what it offers are VPN services for users who want to surf the web safely, away from the control of anyone who might be watching. Now, the trick they use is to point out the price at a glance, $ 9.99 (in the US App Store) and not do it so much with the period, which instead of being monthly, it is weekly. In this way, users began to receive four charges per month that totaled $ 39.36, which is an exorbitant amount for a type of service whose annual cost, on some platforms, is at that amount. Now imagine that same person who has subscribed that abusive plan wanting to cancel that subscription without knowing how to do it through the App Store itself. According to the developer, this is not the only threat of this application, because it has detected “several typographical errors […] and a page that uses placeholders for the content. “Something that smells like viruses or malware trying to install on iPhones, so it warns that” if you install an application and see things like that, remove it immediately. “And it is not The only one, XGate VPN is also resorting to that system of offering weekly plans at exorbitant prices, waiting for unsuspecting users to click on the subscribe button. As always, remember to look closely at everything you hire and, ALWAYS, compare with legitimate services that have hundreds or thousands of positive reviews.