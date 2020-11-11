Watch out! If you use an eGPU you will not be able to use it on a Mac with Apple Silicon

Yesterday, those of Cupertino marked a new achievement in their history. Apple Silicon is a reality with the first M1 chips for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Compatibility remains similar to previous year models, especially with the USB-C ports. But there is an exception, some accessories will not be compatible immediately. This is the case with external machines or external eGPU graphics processors. Are you interested?

EGPUs will not be supported on Macs with Apple Silicon

Whenever a new Mac model is released, it is understandable that compatibility with apps and accessories is not immediate. In recent years, Apple’s operating systems have had that complication, especially macOS Catalina. This is intended to change with macOS Big Sur and the implementation of the new M1 chips introduced yesterday.

Speaking about external graphics processors, There is the Thunderbolt 3 port that supports it but because of the ARM architecture on which the M1 chip is based may not be initially compatible. Apple declared to TechCrunch that the three models presented will not have compatibility.

The benefits of having an eGPU is having a higher performance on the Mac when editing videos or running an app that requires the greatest of resources, for example, like a heavy and powerful Apple Arcade video game.

Compatibility with these types of accessories will take time to arrive

Let’s remember that the M1 chip is Apple’s own SoC, that is, everything it needs to work it is encapsulated in one place. RAM, GPU, and CPU plus storage. It is a similar case like the iPhone and iPad.

Apple was blunt in its statements and only indicated that eGPUs are not supported via Thunderbolt. This connection was created in partnership with Intel, a connection that enables high-speed data transfer. Now those times of association have changed, so much so that Apple did not mention Intel at the Apple Event.