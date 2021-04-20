Watch the Apple Event LIVE: know the time and how to see the event on April 20

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the Apple event of this April 20, the first where it will show details about its new tablets, the iPad, in addition to certain clues of what its next operating system will offer: iOS 15, many have already joined the transmission by activating the reminder.

As in past editions, Manzana will develop a virtual event where we will observe Tim Cook present the various products while you are at home.

Among some speculations for this April 20, are the new iPads, which now may have a screen with 12.9-inch mini LED technology. Likewise, the new MacBook can be added, the same that could have a 14 and 16-inch screen, in addition to integrating the M1 chip.

Finally, for the nostalgic, the new iPods are also expected to be launched, those devices from where you can control your music with just a few taps. It is not yet known what news the third generation of these gadgets will have, but we assure that they will not go unnoticed.

Apple is expected to launch its latest tablet, the iPad, at its event on April 20. (Photo: Apple)

WHAT TIME WILL APRIL APPLE EVENT BE

As you were previously informed, the event of Manzana It will be held this April 20 and the hours may vary depending on the country where you are:

Mexico: 12 pm

12 pm Chili: 1 pm

1 pm USA: 10 am (West)

10 am (West) Peru: 12 pm

12 pm Ecuador: 12 pm

12 pm Spain: 7 pm

7 pm Uruguay: 2 pm

2 pm Argentina: 2 pm

2 pm Colombia: 12 pm

HOW TO WATCH APRIL’S APPLE EVENT LIVE

The event, as we already mentioned, will be completely virtual and can be seen from Apple TV, as well as from the website of the Cupertino company. In case you want to hook up from another platform, you can also view the activity on YouTube.