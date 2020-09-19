Watch this full-size Gundam RX-78-2 take its first steps

In Yokohama in Japan there is a Gundam Factory where they are currently building a robot 18 meters high and weighing 25 tons, the largest ever created so far. On July 5, 2020 on YouTube he showed himself in a video that takes him during a short test phase in which he moves his legs and rotates his torso.

On the Gundam Factory website you can read: “The Gundam Yokohama factory that will be on Yamashita pier, in addition to allowing visitors to see an 18 meters high Gundam, will also be able to show them the experience and development processes to the point where it is ready and able to move “.

Work began in January and its debut is scheduled for October 2020, but will most likely be postponed due to coronavirus and quarantine. However, the technicians are continuing work on the giant robot, adjusting the mechanical parts and changing various settings to ensure that the movements are fluid and beautiful to look at. According to a Popular Mechanics report, this Gundam will also be able to move its fingers individually.

It is currently located in the port of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, and will stay there for a year or at least until the end of construction. Even without a head, however, it definitely makes an impression!