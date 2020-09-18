watchOS 7 has officially removed a historic Apple Watch feature

In addition to the arrival of the stable version of iOS 14, owners of Apple devices have also received another important update, namely that to watchOS 7, the latest version of the Apple Watch operating system.

As widely announced, the latter has introduced several interesting innovations, but has also “eliminated” one. In fact, according to what was reported by Wccftech, watchOS 7 has officially removed the Force Touch, a feature available on Apple Watches since their first generation. For the uninitiated, this is the system used to distinguish the type of pressure based on the strength of the touch. The Force Touch was used by users of the previous version of the operating system to access “hidden” menus and eliminate notifications, just to give concrete examples.

In case you are wondering, the aforementioned “hidden” menus are now directly accessible via the system app, but there is no Force Touch on watchOS 7. This means that holders of Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 who have made the update can no longer access the aforementioned functionality. Of course, the new Watch Series 6 range will not have this feature either.

It must be said that this change had been announced for some time now, but now that the update is out it is good to remember it. For more details on watchOS 7 and the new features introduced, you can refer to the official Apple website.