Watchpubs, create a room and enjoy music and videos with your friends

Many circumstances can affect the fact that we can not meet with our friends as before. From the COVID-19 pandemic to emigration, they have managed to separate groups that used to meet frequently before. However, the internet has managed to shorten the distances and here we will present you a way to watch videos and listen to music with friends at a distance.

It is a service called Watchpubs that enables rooms where we can meet with friends to enjoy music and videos for free.

The way to enjoy music and videos with friends at a distance

The evolution of the internet has brought us to a time where we find a strong presence of social components. That is, mechanisms that open the possibility of socializing with other users through comments, sharing our habits and other options. In that sense, the development of services that allow this contact to be carried much further, sharing the reproduction of any content, is not at all strange. This is precisely the case of Watchpubs, a tool that seeks to give that social touch to the consumption of content on the Internet.

In this way, instead of each of your friends playing a video on their own and then commenting on it, we can play it in one place and have everyone see them from there. This is what Watchpubs offers with its free rooms where you can join to play music and videos with your friends.

The service is completely free and to create a room it will be enough to enter the website. In the main panel of the application we will find the available public rooms, where we can enter to share with other people we do not know. But, if what you are looking for is to share the music and video playback with your friends, then you will have to create a new one.

To do this, click on “New Private Room” and you will immediately go to the room. At this point you will only have to share the link with your friends for them to enter. Then, you can play material from YouTube, Facebook, Soundcloud and even Twitch streams. In this way, you can share videos and music with your friends in real time and enjoy their meetings again.

To prove it, follow this link.

.