Watermarkly, a website to apply batch watermarks

Applying watermarks to your images is a security mechanism that seeks to ensure that photos are not hacked. If you are a photographer, designer, illustrator or any profession that has to do with the generation of images, the watermark is a fundamental tool for your work. In that sense, we want to present you a free service that will allow you to apply watermarks to several files at the same time, thanks to its batch processing.

Its name is Watermarkly and it has a really simple process to print watermarks on any number of photos.

Apply batch watermarks from the browser

Applying watermarks to the images we have is a matter that can be extremely easy, until the number of elements rises too much. That is, we could print them in individual images as long as they are few, but when it comes to 20, 50, 100 photos or more, the work is much greater. Therefore, having a system like the Watermarkly is great news and thanks to its batch processing, we can achieve it quickly.

A very attractive factor about this tool, in addition to its free nature, is that it does not require registration processes. This means that to start working we only have to enter the site and serve ourselves.

In this way, when you enter the page, first you will have to drag all the photos to the center square. Likewise, by clicking on “Select image” you will be able to choose it from the browser window.

Then you will go to a window where you can upload your logo from your computer, Google Drive, Dropbox or Google Photos. If you don’t have a logo, you can enter text from the “Add Text” option. When you are satisfied with the text, click on “Watermark images” and an option will appear to confirm the action or have a preview.

Confirm the action and at the end the images will be downloaded to your computer with the watermark applied. This way you can secure your photos, preventing them from being used without your consent.

To test Watermarkly, follow this link.

.