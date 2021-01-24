Waters and O’Doherty start appeal in Covid case

- Advertisement -

Opponents of the Government’s Covid restrictions, John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty, have begun their appeal against the High Court’s rejection of their legal challenge to laws enacted to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. .

They claim that Covid-19 is a “cold” and describe it as an “alleged virus” and an “alleged pandemic.”

They say that the restrictions imposed by the State to combat the Coronavirus are based on speculation rather than science.

Gemma O’Doherty said the majority of the public do not know anyone who contracted Covid-19 or died as a result.

John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty argue that the public health laws enforced by the State were unconstitutional and flawed.

The High Court rejected their case last year and said they did not provide facts or expert opinions to support their case.

Gemma O’Doherty said this morning that she hopes the Court of Appeals will show respect for the science of an “alleged pandemic” and an alleged virus. “