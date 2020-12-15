Wavelry, create and customize backgrounds with waveforms

- Advertisement -

When we work on creating a website or any image for any use, we must always think in the background. The background of an image or of a page is part of the aesthetics of the project and in that sense, it is necessary to manage an attractive appearance that combines with the rest of the elements. In that sense, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to easily create and customize backgrounds.

Its name is Wavelry and it is a background with waveforms that you can modify to your liking to incorporate it into any project.

Create perfect backgrounds for your works

If it is about generating a fund for our projects, there are many alternatives, from creating them in a design program, to looking for them already made. The problem with this last option is that we will not be able to modify its appearance too much to adjust it to what we want. For this reason, Wavelry offers an intermediate option where you will obtain a template that you can modify to the point of obtaining a totally different result. This will help you adjust the background to the appearance of your project so that everything is aesthetically consistent.

It should be noted that Wavelry is a completely free service that you can use from the moment you enter the site, without the need for registration.

When you enter the website you will be greeted by 4 boxes with different controls, above the default background. In each of the 4 boxes you will be able to modify aspects related to color, the shape of the waves, the dimensions and layers and also the format. Regarding the latter, you can choose between PNG and SVG formats, the latter will be copied to your clipboard.

One trick available in Wavelry is to press the space bar so that the waves take random shapes. This will allow you to obtain very interesting results and keep the one you like the most. Overall, Wavelry is a service well worth a try, for anyone in need of funding for their projects.

To prove it, follow this link.

