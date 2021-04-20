Ways in which technology helps us fight climate change

- Advertisement -

Technological advances, in particular the discovery and use of fossil fuels, have contributed to climate change, we all know that, but it is also true that they have allowed humanity to become aware of the impact of human beings on the planet and develop techniques to address global warming.

Today we are talking about some technological innovations that could help humanity avoid the catastrophic damage that a continuous increase in global temperatures could cause.s polluting gases cause temperatures to increase more and more and the climate to change, which, in turn, results in droughts and increases the risk of fires, as well as deforestation and desertification of our planet, every day more suffocated by our behavior.

Burning fossil fuels to meet the growing demand for energy has raised carbon dioxide emissions to a record level and it seems that innovation can serve as a lifeline to combat this. climate emergency where we are.

Here are a few examples where technology is playing its part in reducing sea level rise and warming temperatures. After all, tech giants influence the decisions of billions of consumers every day.

Climate scientists say Global emissions must be dramatically reduced by 2030 to avoid the worst consequences of warming.