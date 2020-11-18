Ways to Open Windows 10 File Explorer

The file manager is one of the fundamental parts for any user of Windows 10 , since it is the place where we can manage all the information that we have recorded on our computer. So it is very interesting to know all the ways we have at our disposal to access it.

Thanks to all the ways that we are going to show you, we will be able to have absolute control over how the file explorer is opened and we will be the ones who choose the way that we like the most and that suits our needs.

We will have very simple options and others that will be somewhat more complicated, but that are always useful to know in case some of the others do not work due to some type of error and it is totally necessary to enter to manage a file.

They are extremely varied and everyone can choose the one that is most comfortable and best suits what they are looking for.

What is File Explorer?

The File Explorer that we know today was called Windows Explorer until Windows 8 hit the market.

It is the official Microsoft file manager, which was first included in Windows 95 and since then it has not been missing in any of the successive versions of the North American company’s operating system.

Thanks to this component we can manage all files, folders, launch applications, hide items, etc.

Is a essential part in the proper functioning of Windows and without which we would not be able to perform many tasks that today we see as normal and simple as those we have listed in the previous paragraph.

We must be very clear about how to use it, but for that it is very convenient to have all the ways to execute it at our fingertips.

Let’s see what they are next.

Taskbar icon

The first of the ways to access this component is the simplest and the one that is closest to hand. We will simply have to do click the icon that we have on the taskbar.

Pressing this icon will jump us automatically window where we can manage all the files on the computer.

If you happen to look at the taskbar and the icon doesn’t appear, don’t worry because putting it back there is very easy.

You will have to start it based on one of the ways that we show you in this article, do right click mouse over the taskbar icon and then select «Pin to taskbar«. That easy.

Using the keyboard

We have a trick to open it through the keyboard, using the Windows key (the one with the drawing of the typical operating system window).

We only have to press said key at the same time that we press the letter E, for it to be opened to us there will be it automatically.

Windows Search

Surely you have noticed that at the bottom, almost to the left, next to the Windows start button there is a place where you can write, just where it says «Type here to search«.

Well, if we put «File Browser«We will see how the application on which we will have to appear appears at the top click with our mouse.

Once done we will be inside we can manage all those files we want.

Run application

We can use the Run application to enter it.

We just have to press the keys Windows and R simultaneously and a window will appear where we will write «File Browser»And then click on« Accept ». We will immediately have the component on our screen.

Start Menu

Like any application that we have in Windows 10 we can also access it from the start menu very easily.

We will only click on the start button, we will scroll down through the applications until we find and enter «Windows system«, To then click on«File Browser«.

Original application

Another option we have is to open it by directly executing the exe file which is stored in Windows.

For this we must go to the Windows folder of the unit where we have the operating system installed, search among the large number of files we have «Explorer.exe»And once we find it, double click on it.

Advanced user menu

We can also open it from the advanced user menu. To do this we must press the Windows and X keys at the same time.

Then a window will appear in the lower right part of the screen where we can click with the mouse on «File Browser«.

Cortana

We can also use a Windows virtual assistant called Cortana to open the component that we have been talking about throughout this article.

Click on the icon Cortana what is he circle that is on the taskbar. Then we click on the microphone icon that appears on the right of the pop-up screen and say «Open File Explorer«.

At that moment Cortana confirms that it is going to open it and we will automatically have it on our screen.

Command Prompt

We can access it from the Windows command prompt.

We must write «cmd»In the Windows search box and then select«Command Prompt»In the results you give us.

In the tab that comes out we just have to write «explorer»And then press the Enter key. Once we have done it, the corresponding window will appear.

PowerShell

From PowerShell we can also run File Explorer. To do this we must write in the search menu the word “PowerShell«.

Once we see it on the screen, we just have to click on the result and a screen with blue background.

In it we have to write «Explorer»And then press Enter key so that the component appears and we can work with it.

As you have seen, we have a number of ways to run Windows File Explorer. It is very useful to know all of them in case due to some kind of error we cannot execute the ones that we normally use.